ONTARIO — After about a decade with no Vacation Bible School, Sunrise Christian Church will be offering a program for children age 5-12 this Monday thru Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.
Pastor Nate Banta felt the strong desire to offer the Vacation Bible School, due to the number of events children saw canceled over the past year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banta spent over 12 years as a children’s pastor in Eagle and Caldwell, Idaho and in Louisville, Kentucky. Now he is bringing that experience to the small country church of Sunrise Christian.
The upcoming program, titled Celebration Station, is a nightly two-hour event filled with games, fun crafts, snacks and stories. The program brings some goofy characters to a nightly party at the church.
Each night, the church will also be giving away different school supplies to help families get a jump start on their school shopping. On Thursday evening, the program will close with a family fun bash complete with free hot dogs, popcorn, carnival games and an inflatable jump house.
Parents are urged to register their children online at sunrisechristianchurch.org. However, on-site registration will also be available.
The church is at 968 S.W. 30th St., Ontario.
