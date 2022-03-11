ONTARIO— Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley is presenting the next concert in its series on Tuesday evening. Sundae + Mr. Goessl will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
Get ready for a night of family fun when Sundae + Mr. Goessl present their own brand of entertainment, melding award-winning music with comedy. Their show, “Fun and Fancy” has a little of everything: banter, comedy, crowd engagement and fun costumes along with their fancy and fun music, multiple instruments and exciting arrangements by this charming husband and wife, Wisconsin based duo.
Sundae + Mr. Goessl have been wowing audiences since 2014 with their home-grown music and comedy act featuring velvet vocals, swingin’ guitar, ukulele, bass and melodica all from this talented and highly musically trained couple. No matter your age or musical taste, Sundae +Mr. Goessl will make you smile and fall in love with music all over again.
Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss and her tireless virtuoso guitarist, Jason Goessl. This unique wife and husband duo have a style all their own, that combines humor, Americana, pop and country music, and jazz rhythms, all done with interesting instrumentation and serious musicianship. While it may be tricky to pin down a genre with these two, there’s one adjective everyone can agree on: delightful.
Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through Community Concerts of Treasure Valley’s Facebook page. Tickets, as well as punch passes, will be available at the door. Adults are $20 and students are $10.
In order to have a safe and uninterrupted concert season, masks and social distancing will be required at the venue until further notice. Don’t miss this high-energy performance with an empowering message of joy and connection through music. This event is suitable for all ages.
