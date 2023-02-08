Substitute teacher, American Legion and Auxiliary Unit recognize banker for his donation

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary and Substitute Teacher Kathleen Moore recognize Robert Frye of DL Evans Bank, in Fruitland, for a patriotic donation. Pictured, from left, are Logan Rowley, James Eavenson, De Leah Eavenson, Kathleen Moore, Anisha Ross, Robert Frye and Jerry Smith.
PAYETTE — On Feb. 3, De Leah Eavenson, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 33; James Eavenson, 9th District Commander of the American Legion in Payette; and Substitute Teacher Kathleen Moore recognized a person for their donation to help with patriotism in local schools.
That person is Robert Frye, of the D.L. Evans Bank in Fruitland, who donated enough funds to purchase flags for all the school children in Payette Primary and Westside Elementary School.
Every year, the American Legion and Moore organize a school assembly at each school prior to Memorial Day. During the event, students learn about the meaning of Memorial Day, the significance of the Red Poppy, watch a flag-folding ceremony, then sing “America the Beautiful.”
"These assemblies have really helped the children to learn and show a deep and solemn respect for their country, our flag, and our veterans," said Moore in a news release. "And, thanks to D.L. Evans’ donation, we were able to secure enough American flags for every student in both schools to take one home."
