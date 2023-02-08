Substitute teacher, American Legion and Auxiliary Unit recognize banker for his donation

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary and Substitute Teacher Kathleen Moore recognize Robert Frye of DL Evans Bank, in Fruitland, for a patriotic donation. Pictured, from left, are Logan Rowley, James Eavenson, De Leah Eavenson, Kathleen Moore, Anisha Ross, Robert Frye and Jerry Smith.

 Submitted photo

PAYETTE — On Feb. 3, De Leah Eavenson, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 33; James Eavenson, 9th District Commander of the American Legion in Payette; and Substitute Teacher Kathleen Moore recognized a person for their donation to help with patriotism in local schools.

That person is Robert Frye, of the D.L. Evans Bank in Fruitland, who donated enough funds to purchase flags for all the school children in Payette Primary and Westside Elementary School.



