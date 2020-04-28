To help inspire creativity in the kitchen during this #StayAtHome period, the Idaho Potato Commission is now distributing Let’s Eat! weekly.
As people are practicing social distancing and following #StayatHome orders, some folks are stretching their culinary skills and trying those recipes that have always looked oh so good, but just a tad too complicated to attempt.
A delicious recipe that beats the social distancing blues is Cinnamon Pinwheels. Made with active yeast, flour, instant mashed Idaho® potatoes, milk, sugar and butter, these sticky buns are a great way to try your hand at making dough from scratch and polish your #procrastibaking skills. Most importantly, they taste wonderful with a hot cup of joe in the morning.
Cinnamon Pinwheels
Ingredients
• 2 packages active dry or cake yeast
• 2/3 cup warm water (110° F to 115° F)
• 2 cups milk, scalded and cooled to luke warm
• 1 1/3 cup sugar
• 2 eggs, well beaten
• 1/2 cup butter or shortening, softened
• 2 teaspoons salt
• 1 1/2 cups prepared plain instant Idaho® mashed potatoes, cold
• 6-8 cups sifted flour
• 6 tablespoons melted butter
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup California Raisins
• 1/2 chopped nuts
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar mixed with 2-4 tablespoons water or milk
Directions
1. Dissolve yeast in warm water. Blend in milk, sugar, eggs, butter, salt, and potatoes. Add enough flour to make a soft dough; knead well. Place in greased bowl. Cover and let rise until doubled in bulk.
2. Roll out dough in a rectangle about 1/4 inch thick. Spread with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon, brown sugar, raisins and chopped nuts. Roll up dough lengthwise and cut into 3/4 inch slices. Place on greased cookie sheet. Cover and let rise until doubled in bulk.
3. Bake in preheated 400° F oven for 20-30 minutes. Ice with powdered sugar mixture while still warm.
