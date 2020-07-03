BAKER CITY

The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Baker City will be celebrating the pioneer spirit with two special guests this holiday weekend.

Wandering Minstrel Hank Cramer will share the history of the overland emigrants, early day miners, and settlers through music and stories in the amphitheater at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily Friday through Sunday, July 3-5; and also at special Independence Day After Hours performance at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday, American mustang Norm will be greeting visitors and posing for photos in the wagon encampment area starting at 2 p.m. His owner, Deb Henshaw, will answers questions about Norm’s personal history and the Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse adoption program.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments