ONTARIO — TVCC Board of Education member Stephen Crow is one of three winners of this year’s Howard Cherry Awards. The awards “celebrate the contributions that local advocates, administrators and board members have made to the benefit of community colleges in Oregon,” according to a news release on Tuesday.

Crow and other award-winners will be honored during an awards banquet during Oregon Community College Association’s annual conference on Nov. 3 in Sunriver. Those also being honored include Community College Advocate Teresa Alonso León (D-Woodburn); Community College Administrator: Ross Tomlin (Tillamook Bay Community College); and Crow.



