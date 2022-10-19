ONTARIO — TVCC Board of Education member Stephen Crow is one of three winners of this year’s Howard Cherry Awards. The awards “celebrate the contributions that local advocates, administrators and board members have made to the benefit of community colleges in Oregon,” according to a news release on Tuesday.
Crow and other award-winners will be honored during an awards banquet during Oregon Community College Association’s annual conference on Nov. 3 in Sunriver. Those also being honored include Community College Advocate Teresa Alonso León (D-Woodburn); Community College Administrator: Ross Tomlin (Tillamook Bay Community College); and Crow.
As a board member for Treasure Valley Community College since 2017, Crow has served as vice chairman as well as the OCCA board representative for TVCC.
According to information about Crow, included in OCCA’s news release, Crow impresses colleagues “with his ability his responsibilities while continuing to give 110% to the Board.” Crow is also the owner of a demanding small business, Salon Salon & The Spa in Ontario.
It states that Crow “demonstrates his commitment by increasing his knowledge to be an effective board member through professional development opportunities, OCCA workshops, Association of Community College Trustees podcasts, Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) webinars, economic summits, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion trainings to understand equity for community college board members. Mr. Crow is an advocate for student success and has been a generous supporter in the work of the TVCC Foundation because he understands the obstacles that students face when paying for school. It is rare when he is unable to attend or support a college-sponsored event, whether it is athletics, a campus fair, student-sponsored event, or theater performance. In the community, Crow connects with students in kindergarten through 12th grade by attending school board meetings and graduation ceremonies as a representative of TVCC.
He is the immediate Past President of OCCA Board of Directors. He had been vice president of the OCCA Board only a few short months when unforeseen circumstances propelled him into the presidency, according to the release.
“He took the role seriously and with passion, and he led the OCCA Board through the challenges of COVID-19, and virtual meetings and events,” it reads.
Crow also served as chair of the hiring committee for the new OCCA executive director. His passion and belief that an educated workforce leads to a better community is unsurpassed.
The Howard Cherry Awards are named for the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. Dr. Cherry was also a founding member of the Association of Community College Trustees and was a trustee of the American Association of Community & Junior Colleges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.