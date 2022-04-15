ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley presents Stephanie Trick and Pablo Alderighi for the final concert of the 2021-22 season. The duo’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater. The theater is inside the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario and is accessible through the college campus north entrance, off Southwest Fifth Avenue.
Pioneers in the use of four-hands piano in jazz, Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi have earned widespread success with their arrangements of classics from the stride piano, ragtime, and boogie-woogie traditions, as well as from the Swing Era and the Tin Pan Alley. In recent projects, they have focused on the repertoire created during a time when musicals were at the heart of popular culture: the Classical Hollywood Cinema period and the Golden Age of Broadway, since the songs written between the 1920s and 1960s represent a high point and creative ferment in American popular music. Blending impeccable technique with mature musicality, the piano duo has performed across the United States, Europe, and Asia, winning the acclaim of critics and fans alike.
For their Ontario performance, the duo plan an exciting night of fun and familiar popular music, including songs by the American music greats Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Scott Joplin and Meredith Willson, all performed with dazzling style on two pianos.
Stephanie Trick (from St. Louis), a leading exponent of stride piano, and Paolo Alderighi (from Milan), one of Italy’s foremost jazz pianists, met at a piano festival in Switzerland in 2008. Three years later, they started to collaborate on a four-hands piano project dedicated to classic jazz, preparing arrangements of songs from the Swing Era, as well as drawing from the ragtime and blues repertoire. Stephanie and Paolo explored the formula of four-hands duets on one piano, rarely used in jazz, in their first two albums, Two for One (2012) and Sentimental Journey (2014). Their
partnership continued with Double Trio Live 2015 and Double Trio Always (2016), recorded in the piano trio setting, but with two pianists instead of one. In 2018, they released their first album on two pianos, Broadway and More. Their latest project is a double album, I Love Erroll, I Love James P. (2020), and it features the compositions of two legendary figures of jazz piano, Erroll Garner and James P. Johnson.
The four-hands piano duo has performed in a variety of venues, including international jazz festivals an jazz clubs throughout North America and Europe..
Both Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi have a background in classical piano. Stephanie graduated cum laude from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. Paolo has a degree in Piano Performance from the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Milan, Italy, and also graduated cum laude from Bocconi University in Management of Arts, Culture and Communication. Since 2008, he has been teaching a course at Bocconi entitled “Music and Society.”
Trick and Alderighi are sponsored by Steve’s Hometown Motors.
Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through our Facebook Page: Community Concerts of Treasure Valley. Tickets, as well as punch passes, will be available at the door. Adults are $20 each and students are $10 each.
Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 concert season will also be available at the door. As a special incentive, persons who purchase a season ticket will receive free admission to the Trick and Alderighi performance — that’s six concerts for the price of five.
Next year’s line-up is fun and eclectic, featuring newgrass performers Molly in the Mineshaft; the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performed by Chicago Quartet The Four C Notes; classical brass ensemble Alias Brass, “Best of Broadway” by the Empire Trio; and Black Market Trust, an American traditional pop/jazz vocal group.
For more information, email communityconcertstv@gmail.com or phone Janet Komoto at (208) 739-2777.
