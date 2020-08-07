Jesus took with him Peter and John and James and went up on the mountain to pray. And while he was praying, the appearance of his face changed, and his clothes became dazzling white. Suddenly they saw two men, Moses and Elijah, talking to him. They appeared in glory and were speaking of his departure, which he was about to accomplish at Jerusalem. Now Peter and his companions were weighed down with sleep; but since they had stayed awake, they saw his glory and the two men who stood with him. Just as they were leaving him, Peter said to Jesus, “Master, it is good for us to be here; let us make three dwellings, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah” —not knowing what he said. While he was saying this, a cloud came and overshadowed them; and they were terrified as they entered the cloud. Then from the cloud came a voice that said, “This is my Son, my Chosen; listen to him!” When the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone. And they kept silent and, in those days, told no one any of the things they had seen (Luke 9:28-36).
I can just imagine that Peter, John and James, (knowing what is to come when they go down from the mountain), are eager to stay right where they are. But instead our Lord leads them down the mountain to a broken and troubled world that they must be part of. For us too there is no avoiding a broken and troubled world. The Pandemic is here, and it is real. The hurricane on the East Coast is real. The fire season in the West is just beginning and it is real. Our economy is in trouble and people are really going to be without food and shelter.
It has been since March that we began our journey with Covid19. Almost six months have passed, and we are still in the midst of a global pandemic that just seems to get worse and worse. We have hope and faith that things will get better, but we do not know how or when. On Aug. 6 much of the Christian world celebrates the feast of the Transfiguration. The Gospel of Luke tells us that the followers of Jesus have been told of tough things to come. Jesus has told them of his suffering and death. The transfiguration told in this Gospel comes at the beginning of difficult times.
The world of today is also in difficult times. These times hold great promise to be the source of our transfiguration. In fact, our transfiguration is already upon on. We are learning to love one another in the midst of our separations. That is not to say our journey is an easy one. Some of us are angry. We must figure out how to turn anger into caring. We have rebelled against wearing masks and so now we must face our sick friends and neighbors and find a way to help them. We want our children to return to a classroom at summer’s end. But none of us want to put our children at risk from an ever expanding disease. It is a reflection of our own brokenness to demand it. It is in our turning our faces into the brokenness with honest resolve that we are truly transformed. We will find a way because we love and care for our children even more than we love and care for our friends and neighbors.
How have these turns of events affected you and your family? Communication by Zoom and other software has opened new possibilities. My brother lives in Newark, California, and my sister lives is Tucson, Arizona. We now have a weekly conversation together. This did not happen until we were “transfigured” by the need to reconnect with each other. My school age grandchildren will not be in school this coming year and so their mother had to quit her job to care for them and tutor them. Our shopping is done online. The Amazon Prime delivery truck buzzes up and down our street several times a week.
I am surprised to learn that while we are separated in many ways, we are also closer. I miss the personal proximity I used to have with so many. So that means I must try harder to maintain relationships. That effort carries rewards. We are finding ways to follow where Jesus leads the way. That is not to say the way is easy. We continue to stumble and fall. Yet in faith, we are able to be transfigured and to carry on.
A prayer for our time:
Grant, O God, that in all times of our testing we may know your presence and obey your will; that, following the example of your servants that have gone before, we may with integrity and courage accomplish what you give us to do, and endure what you give us to bear; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
