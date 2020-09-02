State agencies partner help launch suicide prevention and wellness program for schools

Need help?

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please know that help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline run by Lines For Life at (800) 273-8255 or text '273TALK' to 839863. En español: (888) 628-9454. TTY: 800-799-4TTY (4889). Youthline is a teen-to-teen crisis and help line. Teens are available to help daily, 4 to 10 p.m. Pacific Time (off-hour calls answered by Lines for Life). Call (877) 968-8491 or text teen2teen to 839863 or chat at http://www.oregonyouthline.org/.

• See Crisis Services by Oregon County and a list of crisis lines on OHA’s website.