Staff picks: Masters of the Universe action figures

The Power of Grayskull is back!
To anyone old enough to remember (me) when Masters of the Universe action figures first hit the market, the revelation that they are returning to store shelves looking much the way they did back in the 1980s, should be a welcome surprise.
The original series of figures were available to hoards of eager children from 1982 to 1988. Some of the characters were admittedly a stretch even for kids of the time. For example, “Snout Spout” a heroic character with a robotic elephant head that shoots water from his trunk, which we all knew was mainly an excuse to spray water at each other.
The new figures look very similar to the originals, even down to the signature exploding rock motif on the packaging. Mattel is only releasing a few characters to begin with, namely the first figures to grace store shelves back in 1982: “He-Man,” “Skeletor,” “Teela,” “Evil-Lyn,” “Man-At-Arms,” “Beast Man,” and “Trap Jaw.” Curiously included is “Scare Glow” a figure that came out much later in the series. In fact, “Scare Glow” was included in the final wave of figures released back in the 80s.
Nostalgic adults have been buying up these figures as soon they hit shelves. Thankfully, I’ve been an action figure hunter for over 30 years and I know how to find what I’m looking for. So far, I have secured “Skeletor” “He-Man” and “Evil-Lyn” for my own collection.
For cat lovers… Yes, “Battle-Cat” the trusty sidekick of the most powerful man in the universe, is also available.
And all figures include a mini-comic book recounting the many tales of Eternia, just like back in the day.
For now, it’s hard to say whether or not Mattel will re-release the entire line of figures and accessories or just the more well-known characters. It would be nice to see the return of some of the more obscure figures like “Sssqueeze”, “Multi-Bot” and “Extendar.”
I, for one, am not so secretly holding out for “Modulok” the “evil beast with a thousand bodies,” which, by all measure, is simply a bright red, angry-looking version of the classic “Cootie” toy from Hasbro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.