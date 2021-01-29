Staff picks: Editor reflects on reaching for a moment of Zen

ONTARIO
First published in 1957, I did not become aware of “Zen Flesh Zen Bones: A collection of Zen and Pre-Zen Writings” until my most recent birthday in the form of a gift from my mother. The book is actually four books in one, each with its own stories, many of which are short.
This has become a go-to item for me during the pandemic, in which I barely found time to read for enjoyment because I was already exhausted by information overload. As the editor of a community newspaper, my team of journalists and I have been immersed with keeping our readers apprised of the latest pertinent information related to the pandemic (and all the other stuff we normally do). Since about mid-March of 2020, while the world seemed to come to a standstill, the same was not true for community journalism. Everything seemed to be happening everywhere (we cover two states), and all at once (social distancing mandates, closures; Zoom meetings, reopenings, more closures, press conferences, vaccines). And keeping up with the ever-changing news cycle was at times exhausting.
Enter my moment of Zen
With 161 stories filling up barely more than 200 pages, “Zen Flesh Zen Bones” is an easy book to pick up and read for the few spare moments I have, then put back down and have food for thought for an entire day — or longer. While a typical reader may read from start to finish, I find myself picking it up and thumbing to a random page and the start of a new story. Already, many pages are dog-eared with some of the stories having become my favorite.
Among these is “The Moon Cannot be Stolen,” which is a profound story taking up about a half-page. It is about a Zen master and a thief who discovers the man has nothing to steal except his clothes. The conclusion is a thoughtful reflection of the Zen master while he watches the moon.
Just what is Zen anyway?
According to Merriam-Webster, Zen is a Japanese sect of Mahayana Buddhism that aims at enlightenment by direct intuition through meditation.
The Zen Studies Society breaks this down in even simpler terms. Zen is both “something we are” (our true nature moment by moment), and “something we do” (disciplined practice which focuses on the joy of being).
Indeed by picking up this book again and again, I have been rediscovering that frequent practice is needed to be mindful and the joy which being mindful brings.
