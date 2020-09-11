Paper Mario: The Origami King
After dragging my feet on it for a little while, I finally got fully sucked into the latest Paper Mario installation. Nintendo doesn’t miss often with its Mario games, and this one’s another home run for the mustachioed hero.
Paper Mario: The Origami King, which was released for the Nintendo Switch on July 17, had be smiling from ear to ear the whole way. It’s a game stuffed with inside jokes that any classic Mario fan will love and the music is just incredible.
The new turn-based battle system, in which you have to control a circle puzzle takes some getting used to. But when you get the hang of it, it’s a clever tool that doesn’t get boring.
Like most Mario spin-off games, the best part is the exploration. I spent hours of my time collecting toads, talking with characters and just enjoying the music (when I say the music is incredible, I mean I actually paused the game in the Origami Castle and cleaned my apartment with that playing, I’m not kidding).
If you’re looking for a child-friendly (the game’s not very hard at all) game that anyone can enjoy, I highly recommend picking up the new Paper Mario. It’s easily some of the most fun I’ve had on my Switch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.