Super Paper Mario drawing
pixy.org

Paper Mario: The Origami King

After dragging my feet on it for a little while, I finally got fully sucked into the latest Paper Mario installation. Nintendo doesn’t miss often with its Mario games, and this one’s another home run for the mustachioed hero.

Paper Mario: The Origami King, which was released for the Nintendo Switch on July 17, had be smiling from ear to ear the whole way. It’s a game stuffed with inside jokes that any classic Mario fan will love and the music is just incredible.

The new turn-based battle system, in which you have to control a circle puzzle takes some getting used to. But when you get the hang of it, it’s a clever tool that doesn’t get boring.

Like most Mario spin-off games, the best part is the exploration. I spent hours of my time collecting toads, talking with characters and just enjoying the music (when I say the music is incredible, I mean I actually paused the game in the Origami Castle and cleaned my apartment with that playing, I’m not kidding).

If you’re looking for a child-friendly (the game’s not very hard at all) game that anyone can enjoy, I highly recommend picking up the new Paper Mario. It’s easily some of the most fun I’ve had on my Switch.

Tags

Load comments