NYSSA — The Nyssa Elementary PTO just completed its annual spring fundraiser, profiting more than $8,000 from a sales of Bulldog Cards. It was the first time ever the PTO conducted this type of fundraiser, and it did so with a big help from local businesses.
Students sold cards from March 31 to April 11 and reportedly worked hard to bring in the support of community members.
Alyssa Harnden and Natalie Blazzard tied for first place top-sellers. Following closely in second place was Melina Bodila and the third place top-seller was Tenlee Tracy.
All students who sold a card or brought in a donation were entered into a drawing to throw a pie in the face of Mr. Murray at the April awards assembly. Students who brought in $100 or more will have their names entered in a drawing to be principal for the day and eat lunch with Officer Rodriguez. The classes with the most participation were Mrs. Heliwell’s second-grade class and Mr. Segura’s fifth-grade class. Their classes celebrated this honor with a pizza party!
This fundraiser would not have been possible without the support of local businesses, including Munk Family Dental, which sponsored the design and print of the cards.
The businesses who are providing the deals listed on the Bulldog Card include Cattle Drive Coffee & Grill, 710 Bowling Alley in Ontario, Papa Murphy’s in Ontario, Sugar Momma in Ontario, B&W Car Wash in Ontario, Nyssa Mercantile, Cakes by Idalia, Subway, M&W Express and Froerer Farms.
The funds raised go toward a variety of needs the elementary school teachers and students have throughout the year. Some of the ways this money helps the school is in sponsoring field trips, purchasing classroom supplies for teachers, buying Christmas gifts kits for students to assemble for parents, purchasing equipment for the school, and sponsorship of the spelling bee. This is just a sampling of how funds are used. The PTO is able to be flexible with different needs each year and fill in most extras that the school needs. A large portion of this money will go to help purchase a new piece of equipment for the south school playground at a future date.
Bulldog Cards are still available for purchase at the elementary school and Nyssa City Hall. They cost $20 and expire March 31, 2023.
For more info or to find out how to get involved with Nyssa Elementary PTO, email nyssapto@gmail.com.
