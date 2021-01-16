Spellers wanting to participate in the county’s bee in March will be doing so virtually

The Malheur County Spelling Bee Overall Champ in 2020, Cadi Corn, is pictured with the Bee in March of 2020, which was held live right at the onset of the nation shutting down for COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, organizers have opted to host the 2021 spelling bee virtually on March 11.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Murray/Nyssa Elementary School

NYSSA

Nyssa Elementary School will host the fifth Annual Malheur County Spelling Bee on March 11.

Of the county’s 21 public schools housing kindergarten through eighth grades, 18 are expected to attend with first- through eighth-graders competing in grade-level competitions.

In addition, one student will be crowned Malheur County’s top speller, and will be able to represent the county at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

In recognition of health hazards related to COVID-19, all events will be conducted virtually for 2021.

The public is invited to attend the competitions virtually by accessing the links on the Nyssa Elementary School webpage at http://bit.ly/2XGWjUc

Tags

Load comments