Spellers wanting to participate in the county’s bee in March will be doing so virtually

NYSSA
Nyssa Elementary School will host the fifth Annual Malheur County Spelling Bee on March 11.
Of the county’s 21 public schools housing kindergarten through eighth grades, 18 are expected to attend with first- through eighth-graders competing in grade-level competitions.
In addition, one student will be crowned Malheur County’s top speller, and will be able to represent the county at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
In recognition of health hazards related to COVID-19, all events will be conducted virtually for 2021.
The public is invited to attend the competitions virtually by accessing the links on the Nyssa Elementary School webpage at http://bit.ly/2XGWjUc
