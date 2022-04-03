Speaker series focuses on autism

ONTARIO — Have you ever wondered if you, or someone you know, may have a touch of autism? Or possibly more than a touch? And what is autism exactly? What does it mean to be “on the spectrum”?
Questions such as these will be the focus at the next DiverseAbility speaker series at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursday.
Corey Evan, who writes for the Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise, is the main speaker. Out from behind the scenes as a reporter on city government and leisure pieces on game shows and JoJo Siwa, Corey agreed openly to share his personal experience with mild autism and what it was like growing up with a twin brother whose autism was severe.
In attendance at the event will also be those who either care for families with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) or those who live with the challenge themselves. Among them will be April Tyner, the mother of Jacob, 30, whose interest in theater led him to acting with the Illustrious Onion Skin Players; Johnny Putman, a single father of four boys, whose 18-year old continues to blossom despite Aspergers; and a group of families who formed a sort of “relief exchange,” wherein they help each other refresh from the constant demands of ASD. An often unforeseen parenting challenge for a lifetime.
In May, the focus will be on Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities.
