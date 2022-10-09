Speaker Gary Faw on tap to talk about local Masonic Lodges Submitted information Oct 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALE — Malheur Country Historical Society moves back to Vale for its meeting in October. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Vale Senior Citizen Center.The speaker will be Gary Faw, who will speak about the Masonic Lodges in our area, explaining the history and origin.The senior center is at 100 Longfellow St. S.Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will cost $10 per person.Attendees are urged to arrive early for socialization, and to be considerate of other members.“Wear masks when not eating and please stay home if you’re feeling sick,” reads information about the meeting. “We want you all to stay healthy as possible!”For more information on the Historical Society, contact Secretary Eunice Guerrant at egguerrant@gmail.com or (541) 889-4610, Treasurer Bonnie Christensen at bvanatta@fmtc.com or (541) 881-7750) or Butler at bob@butlerlooney.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gary Faw Eunice Guerrant Malheur Country Historical Society Commerce Economics Bonnie Christensen Vale Senior Citizen Lodge Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Warmspring Irrigation District is seeking applicants to fill the District Updated 11 hrs ago Now Hiring! Registrar Grants Manager Security Guard (part-time) ABSD Instructor Updated 11 hrs ago +2 ODOT is hiring! Join our team in Huntington, Oregon as Updated 11 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 11 hrs ago
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.