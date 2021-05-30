WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Gospel performers Greg and Glenda Bostock will perform three concerts in June, with the first two in Weiser on June 6 and the third in Nyssa on June 20.
In 1997, the Bostocks left Twin Falls, Idaho, to follow the call of the Lord on their lives proclaiming the hope of Jesus Christ across America and Southeast Asia. Throughout the years they have based their ministry, Blastoff Music Ministries, in Texas, Utah and Louisiana. After nearly 25 years, the couple have returned to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their new home base in Idaho.
They connect with their audiences through original inspiring songs with melodies, rhythms and lyrics. They also share encouraging stories from life-experiences and their work in Southeast Asia. After meeting Evangelist Dave Roever, a Vietnam veteran severely burned in the war, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas to work with his ministry. This planted a seed in their hearts with a special love for Asian people, and they have continued with missions work there for over 24 years. They tour the nations, bringing a message of hope and encouragement to people of all walks of life.
Their concerts include original songs and videos that have been used nationally and internationally. One of the crowd favorites is songs from the 70’s & 80’s sung with rewritten lyrics. The Bostocks are also music and video producers and utilize these gifts to share their professional videos of Southeast Asia with an emphasis on Vietnam.
On June 6, the Bostocks will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Cornerstone Assembly of God, 515 E. Court St., Weiser. For more information about this concert, phone (208) 549-2103.
The final concert will be at 11 a.m. June 20 at the Lighthouse, 308 Emison Ave., Nyssa. For information on this concert, phone (541) 372-5635
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
