Employees at Snake River Correctional Institution held a blanket drive for residents in area care facilities earlier this month.

Students from the Ontario High School in the Future Business Leaders of America Club wrapped the blankets.

Over 70 fleece throw blankets were collected, wrapped and donated to area care facilities. Blankets were given to Pioneer Place (nursing home & assisted living) in Vale, Oregon and to Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Nyssa, for every resident at each location.

