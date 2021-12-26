Snake River Correctional Institution employees donate blankets to Pioneer Place Social Services representative Kerrisue Monihan (from left to right) SRCI Jason Bell, SRCI Joe Woodland, SRCI Kevin Jackson, SRCI Santa, Pioneer Place Kerrisue Monihan, SRCI Jamie Miller, SRCI Mahmoud Aly, SRCI Amber Campbell.
Ontario High School Future Business Leaders of America and OHS Business Teacher & FBLA Club Advisor wrapped the blankets donated by SRCI employees; (from left to right) OHS Students/FBLA Club Members Cayman Campbell, Aspen Monroe, Jared Hally, OHS Business Teacher/FBLA Club Advisor Kevin Atilla.
Snake River Correctional Institution employees donate blankets to Pioneer Place Social Services representative Kerrisue Monihan (from left to right) SRCI Jason Bell, SRCI Joe Woodland, SRCI Kevin Jackson, SRCI Santa, Pioneer Place Kerrisue Monihan, SRCI Jamie Miller, SRCI Mahmoud Aly, SRCI Amber Campbell.
Courtesy photo
Ontario High School Future Business Leaders of America and OHS Business Teacher & FBLA Club Advisor wrapped the blankets donated by SRCI employees; (from left to right) OHS Students/FBLA Club Members Cayman Campbell, Aspen Monroe, Jared Hally, OHS Business Teacher/FBLA Club Advisor Kevin Atilla.
Employees at Snake River Correctional Institution held a blanket drive for residents in area care facilities earlier this month.
Students from the Ontario High School in the Future Business Leaders of America Club wrapped the blankets.
Over 70 fleece throw blankets were collected, wrapped and donated to area care facilities. Blankets were given to Pioneer Place (nursing home & assisted living) in Vale, Oregon and to Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Nyssa, for every resident at each location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.