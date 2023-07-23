POCATELLO — Silvur, a financial wellness platform empowering credit unions to guide their members age 50+ through retirement, and Idaho Central Credit Union launched the first-of-its-kind retirement experience embedded in mobile and online banking. Integrated through Alkami Technology, Inc., Retirement Simplified, powered by Silvur, enables Idaho Central Credit Union members age 50+ to access personalized tools and retirement calculators alongside over 1,000 lessons on topics including Social Security, Medicare, Taxes in Retirement, and more.

Silvur helps credit union members access personalized retirement education and ensures that credit unions expand their share of the retirement wallet.



