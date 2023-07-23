POCATELLO — Silvur, a financial wellness platform empowering credit unions to guide their members age 50+ through retirement, and Idaho Central Credit Union launched the first-of-its-kind retirement experience embedded in mobile and online banking. Integrated through Alkami Technology, Inc., Retirement Simplified, powered by Silvur, enables Idaho Central Credit Union members age 50+ to access personalized tools and retirement calculators alongside over 1,000 lessons on topics including Social Security, Medicare, Taxes in Retirement, and more.
Silvur helps credit union members access personalized retirement education and ensures that credit unions expand their share of the retirement wallet.
Silvur was founded by CEO Rhian Horgan, a 17-year JP Morgan executive. In a sector filled with complexity, Silvur uses data to deliver bite sized, personalized education that allows credit union members to retire with confidence.
“Today marks the next step in Silvur’s goal of providing always on retirement education. Idaho Central Credit Union has been at the forefront of modernizing digital banking experiences and we’re thrilled to help expand the mobile banking experience past solely transactions to now include education. Idaho Central Credit Union’s members have worked for decades to ensure a secure retirement, and this new partnership ensures they can access key retirement information at the tip of their fingertips” said Horgan. “Silvur is proud to partner with Idaho Central Credit Union to deliver retirement all in one place to its members.”
“We are excited to offer this service at Idaho Central Credit Union. It’s important for members to have the tools they need to plan for retirement. At ICCU, our goal is to help our members achieve financial success at every level and Silvur is a great addition to the wide range of products and services we provide for our membership,” says Brenda Worrell, CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union.
About Silvur
Silvur partners with credit unions and community banks to deliver their members world-class tools including content, calculators, and connections to their products and services to support the key decisions their customers make in their 50s and 60s. For more information, visit www.silvur.com.
About Idaho Central Credit Union
Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940 and has since grown to have over $10 billion in assets and serves over 580,000 members throughout Idaho, Washington, and eastern Oregon. ICCU offers a wide variety of financial products including personal and business banking, mortgage services, wealth management, insurance, and more. For an Idaho Central location near you, visit ICCU.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.