Sign 'doesn't stand for anything but life'

ONTARIO — The Knights of Columbus at Blessed Sacrament Church discovered a banner they had put on a fence surrounding the parochial school property behind the church had been vandalized earlier this week. The sign reads “A baby is a person no matter how small,” and features the image of a fetus in the womb.
A member of the Catholic men’s group, speaking on the condition of anonymity, on Friday said the red “X” drawn over the fetus is “pretty messed up.”
“That doesn’t stand for anything but life,” he said.
The sign came from Oregon Right to Life and the men’s group aims to replace it as soon as possible. Furthermore, they may seek different avenues to get the message across.
“As Catholics, we stand for pro-life and always have,” he said, adding they would “pray a lot and work with God” over the matter.
The group of men is simply trying to “hopefully make the world a better place under God,” he said. Their work includes offering resources to help men, pregnant women, babies and couples. One way this is accomplished is through a baby bank that is set up at the church.
Angelica Corona, director of religious education and Hispanic ministry at Blessed Sacrament Parish, explained more about that and other offerings that support families during a phone interview on Friday.
The baby bank is a place where families can pick up supplies needed for children. This includes an array of items, such as blankets, clothes, formula and diapers, Corona said. The bank relies on donations, which are collected from various places or given by parishioners.
Other ways the church helps those who may be in need is through the Little Red House, a thrift store which the church also offers vouchers to shop with for those people who need it. There also is a food bank open Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
“But anybody who stops by anytime and is in need we will help with whatever food they can use,” Corona said.
The church also holds a bilingual Rosary at its memorial for unborn babies on the first Friday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The memorial is outside the church, under the trees, where those in attendance gather and pray.
Furthermore, for life ministry, Corona said the church offers catechesis, which is religious instruction, on different topics each month. For these gatherings, attendees meet up and have a meal together and share thoughts and ideas.
“To support families, pray for them and educate people on the topic,” she said.
Father Joseph P. Thomas, CST, also offers counseling for those who are in need.
“Father Joseph will meet with anybody who comes by and wants to meet with him.”
Blessed Sacrament is at 850-700 S.W. Second Ave.
The church offers Mass every day except Monday, including Spanish services twice weekly. A full schedule is online at https://bit.ly/BSO_Mass. For more information, phone (541) 889-8469.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.