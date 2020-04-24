In you, O Lord, have I taken refuge;
Let me never be put to shame;
Deliver me in your righteousness. Psalm 31:1
It was midmorning and midweek on a hot July day. I was serving as rector of St. Matthew’s Episcopal church. A nervous parish secretary came to my office door to advise me that a “fella” was outside and wanted to talk to the pastor. I could tell by the roll of her eyes that she was happy that I was the one he wanted to talk to. She was going to lunch.
Our “fella” was a sojourner on a bike. I invited him in and I asked him how I might serve him. It is always my custom to ask about the strangers who come to the church. He had obviously been on the road for a while. He asked if he could bring his bike into the church while we talked. He told me his bike is the most prized possession he owns. He had lost another bike some time back and it was really hard to replace. He had noticed that we had other folks around the church who were having some kind of meeting. An Alcoholics Anonymous group was meeting in our parish hall.) The bike was loaded down with a bed roll and bags draped over the fenders. These were heavy duty canvas bags. They were not the plastic grocery bags I would have expected. He was thoroughly tanned by the sun. He seemed to be in good physical shape. I judged that he had been on the road for a while.
I asked him his name and gave him mine and we spent some time getting to know one another. He was amiable and friendly and was clearly glad to be able to spend some time out of the sun. His open manner led me to inquire about where he had come from and where he was going. It was his answer that intrigued me then and I continue to ponder to this day.
As to where he had come from: He stated that was not a question he could answer because he did not have a home. Well, how long have you been on the road, I inquired? I have always been on the road, he replied. I was born on the road. My mother lived on the streets and father was a trucker. I asked him how he came to be able to read and write. He stated that the correctional system of the state of Tennessee provided his education.
As to where he was headed: He told me that he had a line on a job in the Tacoma area and that is where he is headed. At this point I asked him what he needed from me. “I need a road map,” was his request. “It is not safe to travel the way I do on a freeway. I need to find my way to Tacoma on the back roads.” I was prepared for him to ask for money for food or housing. But he told me that he didn’t need any of that. All he needed was a road map.
So, I bought him a roadmap. I then invited him to lunch at the Plaza Inn. That invitation he accepted. After lunch he got on his bike and headed north. I have not seen or heard from him since. I often wonder about what has happened to him. I pray he is well. I pray he has found another human being that he can share life with.
His journey is nothing like my journey. But then my journey is uniquely my own. Just as your journey is uniquely your own. It is a rare and special opportunity when the separate paths of two sojourners cross.
Our journeys through this life have all changed as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. We need to be careful. We need to be mindful. As we adjust to the hills and valleys and the curves in the road ahead we will all need a road map. The important parts of any sojourn is for us to know where we are going and be willing to seek directions.
“But as for me, I have trusted in you O Lord. I have said, ‘You are my God’” (Psalm 31:14).
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.