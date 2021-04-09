See the able, not the label

If what you’re about to read seems a bit personal of a story to share, admittedly sharing this does have me a little on edge. Bear with me. With April being National Autism Acceptance Month (Yes, you read that right, read on to learn more!), I feel like the time is right to share that I am on the Autism Spectrum.
I first sought five years ago to find out if I was when I noticed I had trouble staying focused on otherwise simple tasks at work, and have known all my life I have difficulty expressing my thoughts to others. I ended up going through several health organizations to identify it. Finally, I met with Dr. Becky Wolery of Insight Counseling in Payette last July, who zeroed in on my autism fairly easily. My twin brother is also autistic but functions more like Lennie in “Of Mice and Men,” so I think my diagnosis makes a lot of sense. Thank you, doctor!
I am highly functioning, though. In fact, my work schedule these days has me thinking I function a tad too much for my own good sometimes. I’ll say it’s pretty full and leave it at that.
I bring this up not to seek pity (please, spare me …), but rather to speak on behalf those who may be reading this who are on the spectrum with me. It’s tough to deal with, and I have to work on my own time to keep my emotions in check throughout the week. But I’ve been doing so, and my wife and my extended family in general have been extremely supportive of me throughout my journey.
On that note, the Autism Society of America is seeking this year for the media to call it National Autism Acceptance Month, as opposed to Awareness Month. I support that move, because it’s become easier today to recognize autism if you learn the symptoms. However, showing autistic individuals acceptance is harder for people to do, as I’ve observed on Reddit and in real life.
For those who don’t believe autism is a disability, don’t forget that the Americans with Disabilities Act is a 31-year-old thing. Many individuals with an autism spectrum disorder are covered by this, according to the Autism Society.
April is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This also plays into my story, because I was bullied by many (not a majority but quite enough) of my peers growing up, and suffered physical and emotional abuse both at school and my home. I won’t go into detail, but I will say I wasn’t treated well and that my parents didn’t realize they were chipping in to the damage. My mom is bipolar, so telling her would just ignite a firestorm to outlast COVID-19.
I don’t think most of them at that time realized I was autistic then. But if they’re reading this now, surprise!
If you’re wondering how I’ve held my own for this long, my irrational fear of death has helped! So have my wife and extended family, my creativity and problem-solving skills, learning about cars from all over the world thanks to old Top Gear shows, and especially my love of TV game shows. In short, life’s simple pleasures remind me why life is still good.
The thing is about mental illness of any kind, it’s not always clear to the naked eye. You have to pay attention to less obvious stuff: Do they have trouble sitting still or speaking clearly? Do they need a few extra seconds to answer a question? Or if they make a mistake, does it bring them down the rest of the day or even the whole week? I’ve experienced these quite a few times. Not fun.
My main message in writing this thing is this: I believe that preventing child abuse and understanding mental health issues go hand in hand.
Unfortunately, that often extends to getting hired. As Forbes has reported, unemployment among folks with autism is around 85%! That makes me feel awful for my peers.
Don’t assume people who act or think differently have ever brought anything upon themselves. We’re all children of a loving God, and He does not like seeing any of his children being mistreated because their brains work slightly differently than their peers. (Matthew 22:37-40, King James Version) Maybe we were born with it and just want a friend we can lean on.
If you have a developmental disability and are suffering any form of abuse, speak up. Talk to a friend. Talk to a colleague or a church leader who understands mental health issues. People are there to help you work through it and either treat or help you learn to live with it.
I’ve been able to find help and now I live a fairly normal life, and manage my own finances relatively well. Still, sometimes I misplace that darn garbage bill …
What I’ve found is that suffering alone does nothing to help the cause of gaining acceptance. We need to band together to make it happen. I just want to help people realize they really should try to see the able, not just a label.
Actually, writing that felt quite nice. Thanks for sparing a moment to read this!
