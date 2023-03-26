MALHEUR COUNTY — On Mar. 15, Malheur County Search and Rescue gathered at the compound below the Owyhee Dam to undergo a training session. The scenario was that the elevator is inoperable and is currently stuck below, or between floors.
The equipment was moved down the spiral staircase to the top floor — fifth. This is set up as a haul-operations floor. The elevator was lowered about 10 feet with two personnel on board. Search and Rescue set up the recovery system, safety checks were done and the operation began. The lowering and raising was repeated several times before a break at noon for lunch.
After the break, Search and Rescue members changed positions, and the exercise was repeated with only emergency lighting — several were raised and lowered. With the exercise completed and equipment stowed, members of the Owyhee Irrigation District led Malheur County Search and Rescue on a tour of the Owyhee Dam East stairway and Tunnel #1 Hydro, all completed by 4 p.m.
“A wonderful group of professionals. Thank you all who participated. This was a great value to the Owyhee Irrigation District and Malheur County Search and Rescue,” said Brule Lehman, Environmental Coordinator for Owyhee Irrigation District, Also Firefighter / EMT for Ontario Fire department and Team 14 Hazmat Technician for Oregon State Fire Marshal, who was on site working as the Owyhee Irrigation District Safety Committee chairman.
The elevator in the Owyhee Dam was the first elevator to be installed in a dam. This elevator moves from top to bottom with stops at five floors. It was installed during the construction of the dam that was completed in 1932. It has been maintained in-service from that date to today. It is now only for use by district personnel.
This exercise had been in the plans since February of 2021, when the emergency egress plan for the elevator in the Owyhee dam was developed. Installing needed safety equipment, and arranging for a small scale exercise/drill took a long time. Finally the people, gear and time worked out for a quick practice.
This was the first for everyone involved, and it went very well, according to Lehman. “We have things to prepare and improve upon for the next time hoping that we will never have an emergency, but we are ready if it ever happens.”
"Credit for the rope team preparation should highlight Luke Keller," said Lehman. "He [made] many trips to the Owyhee Dam helping to prepare for this exercise and lead his Malheur County SAR team in the practice. He is indeed very professional and holds a very high standard of safety. Please contact him for his SPRAT certifications."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.