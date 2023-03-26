MALHEUR COUNTY — On Mar. 15, Malheur County Search and Rescue gathered at the compound below the Owyhee Dam to undergo a training session. The scenario was that the elevator is inoperable and is currently stuck below, or between floors.

The equipment was moved down the spiral staircase to the top floor — fifth. This is set up as a haul-operations floor. The elevator was lowered about 10 feet with two personnel on board. Search and Rescue set up the recovery system, safety checks were done and the operation began. The lowering and raising was repeated several times before a break at noon for lunch.



