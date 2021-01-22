Ruh roh!
It seems the most famous Great Dane in cartoon history has stepped into a bit of an apocalypse in a recent comic book series that I consider very underrated – “Scooby Apocalypse.”
Scooby-Doo and the gang (Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, Velma, and sometimes Scrappy-Doo, too) have encountered countless villains in elaborate, ghostly costumes for years, unmasking their treachery every time.
They even teamed up with legendary horror film star, Vincent Price playing Vincent van Ghoul, in the Saturday morning series “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo” that ran for one season in 1985. (Yes, I used to watch this show when I was six years old.)
The comic starts out with Scooby, one of many genetically engineered dogs who mostly communicate through high-tech helmets that read their thoughts and translate those thoughts into emojis. (No, really, this actually happens.)
Scooby, it seems, is smarter than some of his captive counterparts and the biotech engineering corporation that owns him knows this. Kindly janitor, Norville Rogers, known to his friends as Shaggy, bonds with Scooby and hatches a plan to get him released from the facility.
In the midst of the escape, a nanotech experiment is released out into the world’s population by the very corporation that Scooby and Shaggy escape from. The nanites quickly mutate the majority of humans into packs of primordial, bloodthirsty beasts.
Scooby and Shaggy join up with Daphne, a nomadic renegade with some serious firearm skills and Fred, who is, pretty much Fred, only in this comic book, he is quite prone to injury.
This ragtag group of survivors add another to their group in the form of Velma, one of the chief engineers of the nanotechnic apocalypse, which naturally creates friction early on.
So is the premise of this twisted retelling of the ubiquitous canine and his pals.
But what of Scrappy-Doo?
When we come upon the (in my opinion, annoying) Scrappy, he is a now a creature that only knows pain and tragedy, he is an articulate, hulking, nihilistic, behemoth, but he is also a relentless killer. The conclusion of Issue #9 had Scrappy doing something so abhorrent that it hurt my soul and I didn’t want to read the next issue.
It took me at least three months to get back to it.
Despite the genuinely horrific elements of the series, it is worth a read. All good literature should present a challenge, even if it makes us cry sometimes.
