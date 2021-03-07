ONTARIO
Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announced on Thursday that all 526 of its TCC stores donated appreciation boxes to more than 500 schools across the U.S. This includes Oregon Child Development Coalition, in Ontario.
The company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers who are juggling many education hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 40,000 supply packs to deserving teachers across the country.
Each participating TCC store partnered with a local, deserving school to donate supply packs that are valued at more than $360 each. The appreciation packs include many virtual and in-person teaching essentials including snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, hand sanitizer and more.
In addition to the Ontario school, others in Oregon that received the supply packs from TCC include 14 schools in the north and western regions of the state.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have had to balance a whole new list of concerns,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “About three-fourths of the 100 largest school districts are on complete remote learning, and a little over a quarter of all districts began the year with a hybrid approach. Despite the challenges and changes they are facing, our teachers continue to put forth their best effort to positively influence our youth. It is more important than ever that we show our deep appreciation for their efforts.”
Ongoing investments
Round Room operates 1,241 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies shares a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide.
TCC is a Culture of Good, Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. In 2020, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country, marking more than one million backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.
