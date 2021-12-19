ONTARIO — Teachers and staff at Aiken Elementary School found students who continually demonstrated safe behaviors during the month of November, as the character trait for the month was “safety.” With that in mind, students have been learning what safety looks like and what it means to be safe in school, home and their community.
Aiken officials expressed a special thank you to members of the Ontario Fire Department — Allen Montgomery, Lonnie Justus and Jonathon Rico — who took part in helping present the awards for the month and are pictured in this article’s accompanying photos with the students.
Every month at Aiken Elementary we focus on a different character trait.
Following are names of a few of the Aiken Elementary students, who demonstrated safe behaviors in the month of November.
Kindergarten
• Andrea Anderson and Maximus Pena, from Mayra Pelayo’s class
• Arriannah Lona and Manuel Castonguay, from Justine Segura’s class
First Grade
• Arya Fuhrmann and Elizabeth Herrera, from Missy Chambers’ class
• Alondra Gasco Romero and Grayson Sarver, from Kelly Grindle’s class
Second Grade
• Demetrius Pena and Belen Tadeo-Magana, from Mindy Shrum’s class
• America Silva Castro and Josea Carrasco, from Sara Lee’s Class
Third Grade
• Sequoia Fisher and Dresden Potter, from Mandee Evans’ class
• Camila Toledo and Easton Apodaca, from Mollie Weiss’ class
Fourth Grade
• Stephanie Rico and Melina Oviedo, from Candace Zugner’s class
• Jeronimo Cazares and Sophie Carbajal, from Patty Eidson’s class
Fifth Grade
• Martin Guzman and Maya Hernandez, from Jennifer Johnson’s class
• Santiago Oviedo and Camila Jaime, from Heidi Cooper’s class
