Aiken Elementary student recognized for character traits during the month of March were presented awards from Principal Tobey Huddleston, Counselor Lionel Segura, and Parent Involvement Coordinator Celsa Mesta.
Submitted photos
May Roberts students who were recognized for their focus on 'perseverance' during the month of March pause for a photo.
ONTARIO — Elementary students in the Ontario School District focused on ‘perseverance’ as the character trait for the month of March.
This includes students from Aiken Elementary, May Roberts Elementary and Alameda Elementary schools. Information was gathered up by Aiken Counselor Lionel Segura, who said this month Alameda provided names but not a photo.
Names of students recognized for perseverance in March follows, listed by their respective school.
Aiken Elementary
Kindergarten: Kyiro Ramirez, Eyleen Carvajal, Benjamin Oviedo, Noan Anzaldua, Antony Reyes, Giovanni Lopez-Flores and Sapphira Shinaver;
1st: Celena Gonzalez, Breelynn Macias, Hector Morales-Navarrete, Andres Martinez and McKenna Apodaca;
3rd: Masen Shrum, Iliana Delgado, Allrick Shinaver and Supriya Bagha;
4th: Zyanna Hawkins, Emilio Galan, Esperanza Almaraz, Jaxsyn Sharp, Bianca Leyva, and Giovanni Corona Gallardo; and
5th: Audrina Bowles, Emily Bruffett, Jeronimo Cazares-Rodriguez, Ruby Martinez, Andres Ramirez and Soley Rico.
May Roberts
Students of the Month, listed in no particular order, include Vada Grijalva, Dylan Martinez, Adeline Dado, Jaxson Perkins, Javier Guerrero, Dayana De Jesus Rojas, Isabella McSweeny, Emily Baxter, April Gallegos, Max Martinez, Virgil DeMoe, Xander Halligan, Maycen Gillett, Aurora Perez Ortiz, Kaden Carbajal, Eziequel Gomez, Kyran Greene, Randy Alanis Cardoso, Steven Gallegos, Lyam Maslanka Garcia, Isaiah Nunez, Ted Nunn, Taylor Henninger, Marco Morado, Kaylynn Wood, Jacob Rodriguez-Lopez and Emiliano Contreras.
