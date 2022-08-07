ONTARIO — Malheur County Leaders and AGE+ to host a Community Conversation on Aug. 20.
In Malheur County, there are nearly as many people 65 and up as under 18 – and within the next few years, the scale will be balanced. This is not a trend, but the new normal, signifying the need to plan today for all generations tomorrow.
On Aug. 20 at 1 p.m., join an important conversation about the future of aging in Malheur County. This Community Conversation, hosted by AGE+, EOCIL, Euvalcree, Four Rivers Healthy Community, IRCO, Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services, Malheur County Equity Stewards, Malheur County Health Department, Northwest Housing Alternatives, Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Food Bank, Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative and Valley Family Health Care, invites people of all ages to talk about creating a lifelong community for all.
This conversation will take place simultaneously at four locations: Four Rivers Cultural Center (Ontario), Nyssa Senior Center, Vale Senior & Community Center and Jordan Valley Lions & Community Center.
Many Malheur County residents want to age in their community but will face unique challenges affecting their ability to do so. This Community Conversation is an important step in planning for a more inclusive future where everyone has opportunities to contribute and thrive. Participants in this conversation will be invited to share what supportive services are important to them as they age or coordinate care for older loved ones.
About AGE+: AGE+ is a nonprofit organization
For more information about the conversations or to register for the events, phone (541) 889-7651 or visit www.ageplus.org/register.
