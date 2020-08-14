What do you think of when you hear the term saint? Do you picture some ancient dude wearing sandals, dressed in sack cloth dusted with ashes, walking around shouting religious sounding words? Or maybe you picture a prim woman dressed all in white, walking around with a holier-than-thou expression, shakily reacting to everything going on around her? So what, or who, is a saint? The Greek word translated “saint” implies one who is holy, set apart to God. In other words, a simple definition of a saint is a person, male or female, who has been Chosen — that is, called out — by God the Father to have a relationship with Him through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. See Colossians 1:12-13, John 6:65.
Many of you reading this, all those who have the Holy Spirit, are by definition saints, even though it may make you cringe to think of it; you are sanctified by God. Set apart to “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18, NKJV). That being said, there are things that are required of saints. Jesus said “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15, NKJV). “Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect” (Matthew 5:48, NKJV). “Be holy, for I am holy” (1 Peter 1:16, NKJV). All of these — “keep”, “be” — are active requirements, requiring action on the part of the saint. “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only” (James 1:22, NKJV).
As saints, Christians are being sanctified. Again, the word means “being set apart,” that is being made into “a new creation” in Christ. See 2 Corinthians 5:17. For many of us that is a lifelong process as we face the trials and difficulties of life that God uses to formulate changes in our heart and mind. Sainthood or sanctification is the creation of Holy Character, the process of becoming Holy. Holy Character can not be transferred to us or imparted to us by command. If it could, Satan would not exist and one third of the angels would not have rebelled against God. Holy Character must be built up in us over time — little by little — as a result of obedience to the word of God and by following Jesus Christ.
Do we understand who we are before God? Too often we under value the degree of our accountability to God for out actions and for our deliverance. Christians are the Saints of God, called out and personally chosen, called to be holy. Why is God Holy? Because He is good, He knows what is good and what is not and He doesn’t mix them up. It is not only that, He knows what is good because God is good. It is His nature, His being, His existence. And He has called His Saints to be just like Him — Holy.
“To the church of God (here Paul addresses Corinth, but it is written for everyone), to those who are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all who in every place call on the name of Jesus Christ our Lord” (1 Corinthians 1:2, NKJV, parenthesis added).
