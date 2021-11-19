BOISE – The American College of Cardiology has recognized Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa for demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart attacks and chest pain. The information was provided in a news release on Nov. 18.
The Boise hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) with Resuscitation, while Nampa received Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI. PCI refers to a family of minimally invasive procedures used to open clogged coronary arteries. The accreditations are based on a facility’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. This marks the 10th consecutive year that the Boise hospital has been an accredited Chest Pain Center and the fifth year in a row for Nampa.
“Every minute counts when a patient suffers a heart attack. Our entire cardiac care team works hard to make sure they provide the best care to save lives,” said Dr. Mark Parent, MD, Chest Pain Medical Director in Boise. “This certification affirms that dedication and professionalism of our care teams.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare identifies as heart disease as the number one cause of death in the state.
“Due to the pandemic, we’ve seen fewer patients come in for regular heart exams and care. As a result, there’s been an increase in cardiac arrests,” said Dr. Andrew Michaels, MD, Chest Pain Medical Director in Nampa. “I’m proud of this Chest Pain Center Accreditation achievement and proud that Saint Alphonsus can provide the best heart care in the region.”
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise was recognized for proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and having primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, the hospital complies with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and is equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment.
In earning its ACC certification, the Nampa hospital has proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and having primary PCI available 24/7, 365 days a year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, the hospital has streamlined systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes. In addition, the Nampa hospital has formal agreements with other facilities that regularly refer heart attack patients to the facility for primary PCI.
Hospitals receiving accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
Both hospitals are part of the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute, serving southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon, including the only comprehensive women’s heart program in the Northwest.
Saint Alphonsus cardiologists offer care close to home for patients in Boise, Caldwell, Cascade, Eagle, Emmett, Hailey, Meridian, Nampa and Weiser in Idaho, as well as Baker City and Ontario in Oregon.
