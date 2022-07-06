WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced a $36.1 million investment, including $26.7 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, to safeguard local water supplies in the wake of record drought across the West.
Twenty-seven projects in 12 states and the first-ever in Puerto Rico will be awarded funding to advance quantifiable and sustained water savings by protecting watersheds impacted by wildland fire, restoring aquatic habitats and stream beds, and advancing other environmental restoration projects to mitigate drought-related impacts. These investments will be leveraged through partnerships with local communities to address regional water challenges, including projects to address damage left by the Caldor Fire in California and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. These funds follow a $25.5 million investment announced last month allocated for 14 water efficiency projects across eight western states.
“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is advancing locally-led initiatives to address severe and historic western drought,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “Through the Water Smart program funded under this law, we are addressing a variety of regional challenges to increase water reliability and accessibility for families, farmers and Tribes. Today’s investment will conserve water, restore riparian habitat and stream function, and improve watershed health to benefit local supplies and the surrounding environment.”
“Adequate and safe water supplies are fundamental to the health, economy and security of the country. By restoring ecosystems and improving the health of rivers and watersheds, we can provide more local communities reliable access to water,” said Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “These grants invest in water management projects that will directly benefit plant and animal species, fish and wildlife habitat and ecosystems.”
Overall, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $8.3 billion to address water and drought challenges for the nation’s western water and power infrastructure by repairing aging water delivery systems, securing dams, completing rural water projects, protecting aquatic ecosystems and fulfilling Indian Water Rights Settlements.
The funding is part of the $160 million in WaterSMART grants provided by the Law in 2022. Local governments in states set to receive funding must complete their project within three years. Through a 25% cost-share, a total of $56.2 million in federal and non-federal investments will be leveraged to support selected projects.
For more than 100 years, Reclamation and its partners have developed sustainable water and power solutions for the West. This Department’s WaterSMART Program focuses on collaborative efforts to plan and implement actions to increase water supply sustainability, including investments to modernize infrastructure.
For more information about the Environmental Water Restoration Projects, visit Reclamation’s website at https://bit.ly/3ustrQe.
Information follows on projects in Oregon and Idaho, including entity, state, project name and federal funding amount.
• Board of Control for Triangle Irrigation and Wood River, ID, Board of Control Diversion 45 Stabilization and Fish Passage Remediation, $629,000;
• The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, ID, Battle Creek Ecological Restoration at Sowo Gahni; $1,999,711;
• Rogue Valley Council of Governments, OR, Bear Creek Fish Passage Barriers Removal, $784,151;
• East Fork Irrigation District, OR, Oanna & Yasui Sublateral Efficiency Project,
$2,000,000; and
• Curry Watersheds Nonprofit, OR, Sixes Riverbank Restoration and Estuary Enhancement, $268,789.
For more information, including details about other current opportunities to apply for funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, visit the Reclamation’s WaterSMART program webpage, https://www.usbr.gov/watersmart/.
