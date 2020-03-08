In just a few weeks, winter quarter will have ended, and students will have finished finals and headed out to commence the plans they have made for spring break. I remember my earlier school days when I eagerly waited for the start of spring break. My family and I would load up in the Ford Rambler station wagon (complete with wood panel siding aka woodie wagon) and travel to a favorite vacation spot free from the responsibilities of homework, pop quizzes and the dreaded early morning rises.
But, prior to students leaving campus to take advantage of the increasingly warmer weather and a much-needed break from their studies, the College will be busy during the month of March with several activities and events.
On March 7, TVCC partnered with Eastern Oregon University and the Malheur Education Services District to host the Saturday Science 2020 for local 5th – 8th grade students. The day featured hands on activities led by TVCC chemistry faculty and students and Eastern Oregon University. I even heard the day ended with an explosive chemical magic show!
In addition to our community partnerships, the work by TVCC Student Activities has been instrumental in creating a fun and vibrant campus life outside the classroom for our students. This winter quarter, students were invited to participate in events like Sushi Night, Ping Pong and Pancakes, Food for Thoughts and just last week, students had the opportunity to dress up and attend a Hot Vegas Night complete with mock casino games, red carpet photos, music and dancing.
This weekend, our Natural Resources Department is staffing a booth at the Expo Idaho Sportsman’s Show. Over the course of the 3 days, faculty and current students shared information on the various degrees offered and the exciting careers available in the natural resources field.
Later this month, Equine Instructor Wade Black will compete in the Road to the Horse 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. In 2019, Black won the Wild Card competition which reserved his spot as a main competitor for 2020. This event is also a great opportunity for TVCC to promote our equine science program, clubs and ag programs. We wish Wade the best of luck as he competes for the $100,000 purse and Road to the Horse World Championship title.
Spring is just around the corner, so come out and support our Chukar rodeo, baseball, softball, tennis and track & field teams. I would like to welcome the community to attend any one of these exciting events. I also wanted to congratulate our Men’s basketball team for qualifying for the NWAC playoffs. We are proud of all our athletes!
The month of March is going to be busy with the annual Ag in the Classroom, a Choral Concert and TVCC Bands Winter Concert and many more exciting events created to improve campus life, bring our secondary partners to campus and entertain community patrons with evenings full of songs, laughter and hours of enjoyment.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.