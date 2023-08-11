“Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man's wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual. But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” (1 Corinthians 2:12-14)
In the above passage of Scripture, the Apostle Paul was addressing born-again believers in the church at Corinth.
A born-again person is one who has personally received the Lord Jesus Christ as his or her Savior, thereby receiving God’s gift of eternal life and becoming a child of God through the indwelling of the Holy Spirit of God.
Speaking of Jesus, the Bible says, “He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:” (John 1:10-12)
Later, Paul, in his letter to the Galatians said, “And because ye are sons, God hath sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father.” (Galatians 4:6) And to the believers in Rome: “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:” (Romans 8:14-16)
I cite the above Scriptures to show that, despite common belief, one cannot call God his or her Father unless one has been born into the family of God through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. And also, to show that a believer should have a different perspective or worldview than a non-believer.
The Bible, especially in the Book of Proverbs, talks about knowledge, wisdom, and understanding. “For the LORD giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding.” (Proverbs 2:6)
“Knowledge” can be defined as general intelligence or learning. Knowledge is gained through education and experience. People are becoming more knowledgeable these days.
The Bible predicted that in the last days knowledge would increase. The explosion of knowledge is a sign of the end times. “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increase." (Daniel 12:4)
“Up until the 1900s it was said that the accumulation of knowledge doubled every century. At the end of World War 2 every 25 years. Today knowledge is doubling every year and a half. IBM predicts that in the next couple of years, information will double every 11 hours” (“Knowledge Doubling Curve and You,” MartinGover.com, Oct. 6, 2009, cited in, The Future According to the Bible, Way of Life Literature)
The problem is the increase of knowledge without an increase in wisdom and understanding. Knowledge, by itself brings pride “we know that we all have knowledge. Knowledge puffeth up” (1 Cor. 8:1) So that man begins to think that he is God. Also, since the fall of Adam, knowledge has been used for good and evil. Much evil has proceeded from much knowledge.
Wisdom, on the other hand, is using knowledge according to the principles of God’s Word. The Bible defines “understanding” as the “knowledge of the holy” (Proverbs 9:10)
A believer does not automatically become wise or have understanding of the attributes of God. This knowledge is only gained by the study of God’s word, the Holy Bible.
Paul complained about those in the church of Corinth that, even though saved, had not grown in wisdom, or understanding, but had carnal minds, “And I, brethren, could not speak unto you as unto spiritual, but as unto carnal, even as unto babes in Christ.” (1 Corinthians 3:1)
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
