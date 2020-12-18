‘For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given … ” (Isaiah 9:6). “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17).
It is impossible to think about Christmas, without thinking about gifts; both giving and receiving! Of course, the most important gifts are those that we receive from God.
The greatest of these gifts is the gift of His Son (“Jesus is the reason for the season”)! “A gift is as a precious stone in the eyes of him that hath it: whithersoever it turneth, it prospereth” (Proverbs 17:8)
I think that this is an apt description of Jesus Christ (see 1 Peter 2:6, 7). Through Jesus, we have the gift of eternal life, the gift of the Spirit, the gift of grace.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ as stated in the New Testament is offensive to many because it declares that there is only one way to salvation, eternal life, and communion with God, the Father, and that is through repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ. “All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; but the LORD weigheth the spirits” (Proverbs 16:2).
The Bible plainly declares that there is no good thing that man can do to merit favor with God and obtain forgiveness of sin apart from faith in Jesus Christ. ”For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23).
Many think that they can earn salvation through good works, or by obeying the law (of which the Ten Commandments are only a part). But Paul refuted this notion when he wrote to the churches of Galatia;
“I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain” (Galatians 2:21), and again, “for if there had been a law given which could have given life, verily righteousness should have been by the law” (Galatians 3:21).
A gift is something freely given by one party to another; if any payment is required by the recipient, then it is not a gift! Though the gift is free to us; it was paid for by Jesus Christ, “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness” (1 Peter 2:24).
“Grace” is often illustrated by the acrostic: God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense. “But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.” (Romans 5:15)
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Verse 10 states that those who have trusted Christ are, “created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” That is, good works are the evidence of salvation, not the means of it!
Jesus told His disciples, “freely ye have received, freely give” It is incumbent upon us who have received this glorious gift, to share it with those who have not yet received it. We can do this through personal witnessing and through Missions Giving.
“Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift” (2 Corinthians 9:15). Words fail to describe the gift of Christ to and for us.
