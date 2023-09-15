“Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls. And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers. . . And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart . . . Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.” (Acts 2:41, 42, 46, 47)

The above passage of Scripture refers to the day of Pentecost when Peter preaching the Gospel of the death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ for the remission (i. e., “pardon, forgiveness, deliverance”) of sins through repentance and faith in Christ, of which those who believed, demonstrated through baptism, and joining the church at Jerusalem.



Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

