“Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls. And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers. . . And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart . . . Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.” (Acts 2:41, 42, 46, 47)
The above passage of Scripture refers to the day of Pentecost when Peter preaching the Gospel of the death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ for the remission (i. e., “pardon, forgiveness, deliverance”) of sins through repentance and faith in Christ, of which those who believed, demonstrated through baptism, and joining the church at Jerusalem.
The first use of the word “church” is in the Gospel of Matthew where, after the declaration of Peter recognizing Him as “the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus said, “. . . upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Many believe that Jesus meant that Peter was the “rock” upon which the church would be built. However, The Rock upon which the church is built is Christ Himself-not Peter, “And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ.” (1 Corinthians 10:4)
Peter, himself, acknowledges this when he quotes from Isaiah 28:16 which is a prophecy of Jesus Christ. Peter says, “Wherefore also it is contained in the scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a chief corner stone, elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded. Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: but unto them which be disobedient, the stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner” 1 Peter 2:6, 7)
The word "church" is used 115 times in the KJV. In 114 of those passages the Greek word translated "church" Ekklesia, means a lawful, organized assembly (“assembly” implies locality, a gathering, or togetherness). Most of the time “church” is used to designate a local assembly.
In the early days of the Apostles churches were designated by location (e. g., the church at Corinth, the church at Rome, “to the seven churches which are in Asia”, followed by naming each of them and their location (Rev. 1:11)
Sometimes "church" refers to the local church in a general, generic, institutional sense, “But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.” (1 Timothy 3:15) And to the future assembly of all believers in heaven at the rapture of the church, “To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are written in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect” (Hebrews 12:23)
The point is that Jesus Christ established and is the head and chief cornerstone of the Biblical New Testament church (consisting of individual local assemblies or congregations). The doctrine and authority for the faith and practice of these churches is the inspired word of God (i. e. the Holy Bible).
Christ did not establish an “aggregate” of congregations ruled by an ecclesiastical hierarchy. The Bible knows nothing of Popes, presidents, Archbishops, or a board of overseers who hand down doctrinal and legislative mandates to congregations within their authority.
The church is not a building, every born-again believer is a temple of God, “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?” 1 Corinthians 3:16). Therefore, the Spirit of God is wherever local congregations meet for worship, baptism, Communion, etc.
A marriage ceremony between believers (man and woman) performed in a barn is just as consecrated of God as one performed in some magnificent building.
Biblical New Testament churches have existed since their founding by Jesus Christ, and the Apostles, and will continue to exist until being caught up to be with Christ at the rapture.
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
