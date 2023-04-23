I have sat down with some veterans in our community and also some of our National Guard troops who were deployed and the stories that I have heard from some normal looking troops that have returned have been, in some cases terrifying for them to go through and for me to hear. They are attempting to lead what civilians call normal lives but cannot get the horrors out of their heads.

If you think that war is the answer then you make an effort to look into the eyes of soldier or troop who has been deployed and have spent time with boots on the ground. Hear his or her stories and, then, tell me war is the answer. Even one that is righteous as a last resort, the results even if we win is costly in the horrors of the war itself.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

