I have sat down with some veterans in our community and also some of our National Guard troops who were deployed and the stories that I have heard from some normal looking troops that have returned have been, in some cases terrifying for them to go through and for me to hear. They are attempting to lead what civilians call normal lives but cannot get the horrors out of their heads.
If you think that war is the answer then you make an effort to look into the eyes of soldier or troop who has been deployed and have spent time with boots on the ground. Hear his or her stories and, then, tell me war is the answer. Even one that is righteous as a last resort, the results even if we win is costly in the horrors of the war itself.
I remember the innocents affected. I remember the ones who will never experience the sunshine, rain or snow. I remember our troops every day because I work with them and they remind me of the ones who never made it back or the ones who have come back broken. In some cases, it is the one I am talking with is the one that this story is about.
Sometimes I look in the mirror and I wonder why I put on a uniform and took the oath. Thinking that the Air Force would be an education and I would travel the World and I would not be in the thick of things. Well, I was wrong and I was correct in the fact I did get an education, I did see a lot of the World, but my deployment to a war zone gave me a view of the inhumanities that I would never think I would have surmised. I had the pride of serving our great nation and at the same time find a reason to distrust many of those that determine the conflicts we have and those in the future. Also, a deep resentment of some folks who promised to care for us after we come back and then have them go back on their word and make us fight for care were promised.
Then think about the job market when a troop comes home? You would think that with education that he/she now has and money saved up and the fact that even with the war wounds and in some cases mental challenges because of the service, they would be able to secure a great job and be able to have a good life in the civilian world. Trust me, even with the trauma of war veterans, in most cases they are better equipped and better employees than most of the civilians who did not serve. Ever wonder how the military with its billions of dollars of equipment runs as smoothly as it does? Fighting a war and deployed all over the world and still getting the job done? All that equipment and all that electronic equipment is maintained by educated troops and troops who have shown that they have the ability to improvise and make million-dollar decisions and have the skills to operate, maintain and manage others under their command to get the job done. Yes, all under the stress of, in some cases, maintaining a family, fighting a war, working with all types of people, some that speak very little English. They juggle all these responsibilities and then come home and can’t find a job. Add this on top of a VA Health system that is given scraps by our Congress. You don’t have to go far to figure out that our men and women are given a bad rap because there is a disconnect between the military and civilian jobs and the lack of education of our civilian management in understanding the quality of the veteran has in seeking a position.
I am not surprised at the ability of veterans to gain financial stability and tremendous employment opportunities, when an employer sees the quality and looks past the challenges a veteran might have compared to a civilian counterpart who has not served. Work ethic and attitude, makes a military person that has accomplished a job with flying colors under stressful conditions better qualified. That type of training is only acquired from serving our Nation. You cannot get that in the civilian world. Generally: military stakes are higher and civilian stakes are much lower due to the very nature of the mission of each. Both can get the job done, I think military has the advantage given the added demands.
“Attitude, not aptitude, determines altitude.” — Zig Ziglar (Motivator).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer.
Many of us old Vietnam vets can easily recall the stunts the American people pulled on us upon our DEROS from that he!!hole 10000 miles away...ans till deal with the results. Jimi Hendrix was right.
