If compromise and understanding were behind us and we were attacked like Ukraine, would you stay and fight? Many of us would and do it proudly. But I also have talked with folks that say they would leave and run away. I am amazed that some would not defend the most wonderful Nation in the world, the very Country that they are living in. Then I look around and see the injustices for some of us and understand their reasoning for leaving. I am sure some would also show a disgraceful fear of having to fight or defend family or community would also be part of the equation. Many reasons for flight or fight and applying logic to whatever side you might be on is interesting to hear. It is good to know that most that I have talked with would stand up for our Country, community and way of life.

My question of defending our Country by an existential threat on our soil is much different than the military actions that we have been involved in most of the time. A threat from a foreign power on our land is always a possibility and needs to be considered as we might be facing this in our future. Sooner than one might think.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

