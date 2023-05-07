If compromise and understanding were behind us and we were attacked like Ukraine, would you stay and fight? Many of us would and do it proudly. But I also have talked with folks that say they would leave and run away. I am amazed that some would not defend the most wonderful Nation in the world, the very Country that they are living in. Then I look around and see the injustices for some of us and understand their reasoning for leaving. I am sure some would also show a disgraceful fear of having to fight or defend family or community would also be part of the equation. Many reasons for flight or fight and applying logic to whatever side you might be on is interesting to hear. It is good to know that most that I have talked with would stand up for our Country, community and way of life.
My question of defending our Country by an existential threat on our soil is much different than the military actions that we have been involved in most of the time. A threat from a foreign power on our land is always a possibility and needs to be considered as we might be facing this in our future. Sooner than one might think.
I believe there are things worth dying for in this world and think that each one of us can only decide for ourselves when the situation develops. There is certainly not a “one size fits all” solution to this answer. But considering what is going on within our Nation with the bickering of our politicians and the conflicts of opinions on many different levels the question is a very important one that might be tested in our lifetime.
I was having coffee the other day at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and this question came up and I was enlightened by some of the answers of how blessed we are to have so many veterans in our community that would not hesitate defending our land. This is after they had to fight for benefits at the VA. This is after some had to fight for the compensation that they deserved and did not get for years. Also watching fellow veterans struggle and, in some cases, die waiting for care. Amazing that they still would fight and defend the very Nation that turned its back on them when they needed help. Most understood that the lack of care or compensation was only part of the total picture of what our Nation is and has to offer?
I also think that the question included boots on the ground, in our face and foe on our soil made the difference in their answers.
Defending against enemies, foreign and domestic, seems to remind me of the ‘oath of enlistment’ I took many years ago and if you were an officer, you would have taken the ‘oath of office’. I think about it and there was no expiration date on either oath! Remembering the good old days and now thinking about the brave new world we are in today, I wonder if I asked the same question to those serving in Congress (they have taken a similar oath to defend against enemies), if I would get the same response?
I happen to think that it is every person’s duty to defend our country, in some form or other. If you are a conscientious objector, you still have an opportunity to serve and defend by caring for the very old or young or serve in health care, education or some other way to help defend by doing something that would support our Nation.
The answer to this question of defending our Nation goes way beyond whether you are a conservative, liberal, pacifist, Christian, Atheist or any other name you call yourself. It goes toward the very core of the strength and future of whether we will be here as a Nation year’s from today.
I am not able to see any dilemma in answering this question, yet others do and that concerns me.
Will you fight and defend or run is pretty straight forward and if the enemy is on your block will you defend your neighbor and protect your family and yourself? I really believe it is as simple as that.
You have the time to understand and analyze whether your action will be fight or flight if time is on your side but if a quick decision has to be made, do you have the tools to act? Do you have a plan of action?
“In a world of fight or flight, I froze in place and got eaten.” Alessandra Torre, a Bedroom Blogger for Cosmopolitan.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer.
