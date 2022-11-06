Unrealistic programs and goals are a problem for veterans and their families. A goal of ending homelessness or suicides with a goal of 100% is not credible, especially if the numbers are figured with fuzzy math. Goals must be specific, measurable, attainable and time targeted.

What is valid is homelessness and suicides. With that said, I think that working in various ways to develop different attacks to these two issues is certainly a righteous goal. I also get tired of all these well-detailed objectives that take a tremendous amount of manpower and create levels of bureaucrats with a number of staff that suck up money that could be used for the problem of homelessness and suicides. Ever wonder how many times we have heard statistics and unrealistic goals that spring up through government so a political party can spout off some crazy number to pass a bill.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

