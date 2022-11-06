Unrealistic programs and goals are a problem for veterans and their families. A goal of ending homelessness or suicides with a goal of 100% is not credible, especially if the numbers are figured with fuzzy math. Goals must be specific, measurable, attainable and time targeted.
What is valid is homelessness and suicides. With that said, I think that working in various ways to develop different attacks to these two issues is certainly a righteous goal. I also get tired of all these well-detailed objectives that take a tremendous amount of manpower and create levels of bureaucrats with a number of staff that suck up money that could be used for the problem of homelessness and suicides. Ever wonder how many times we have heard statistics and unrealistic goals that spring up through government so a political party can spout off some crazy number to pass a bill.
I was in the Grocery Outlet the other day and I got a chance to talk with one of our wounded troops of Vietnam and he was saying how proud he was in serving our Country. He went on to talk about how Alexander the Great, one of the most respected commanders of all time, led by leading and not by proxy. Alexander would not touch a drink of water unless his troops drank. I was amazed at the knowledge that this Vietnam soldier had talking about Alexander the Great and then realized that he was comparing what he went through and the challenge he had because of the loss of the backing of our country. He looked at the Love and Respect that Alexander the Great had and what the Troops of today have when being sent to fight.
I started to think about what this Vietnam soldier was saying and thought about the rubbish that is happening right now in our Nation. The hyper-polarization in our politics and immense amount of money from sources that have no names or faces and can’t be traced. The lack of civility among our politicians and now throughout our civilian population is affecting our military and security of our Nation. How can all of this not affect the men/women that we send to war? The strength of our military is backed by the cohesiveness of our country and that support that is so vital for a soldier’s will to fight. The backbone of the fighting troop has to be truth, love of country and the belief that our nation is behind the effort. Our nation has to back and support our military when they come home and is why it’s so important that the VA has the tools to help our veterans. If our Nation does not Love itself and respect its core then how can we expect we in the military fight with the passion and drive to win battles and continue securing our freedom? How can we ask our men/women to pay the ultimate sacrifice of death for a Nation that is divided with such vitriol?
My research has revealed some folks have formed such a hate that they cannot see the other viewpoint, even if that viewpoint was the same as theirs! I am amazed that the help for veterans of the Vietnam war even occurred this last year with such differences between the parties. I believe that because this happened, it has restored my faith that our Nation will heal and pull together and our military and all our veterans will be better for it. I still think about the legislatures that voted against us getting the care needed. Cost of war is caring for veterans when they come home. I truly believe that those that voted against this bill shows we have a way to go in bringing our Nation back from the dysfunction and moral bankruptcy that has wrought havoc on our military and veterans. I believe disagreement is the start of a healthy discussion about how we come to a solution. Open eyes and minds will prevail as we move forward through this time and back or forward to a political process of healthy compromise. Then and only then will our military fight with the passion to keep us safe. Then and only then with our veterans cared for will we continue a bright future. Hard to imagine that anyone would send us off to war and see us come back in a body bag or sick that they would say, the cost of care is a reason to not help. Ask: What kind of person would say something like that? I know but can’t print what I am thinking!
“Upon the conduct of each depends the fate of all”. Alexander the Great (Undefeated in Battle).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
