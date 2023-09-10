I was reading our Constitution the other day and reflected on “We the People” and thought that it is applicable to my column today in how we might bring us together “to form a more perfect Union”.
I have come to the conclusion that being emotionally unstable and disposed to violence are traits that are not related to serving in the military. These two traits have been in the public sector long before our men and women serve our Country.
I am convinced that our United States Legislature in Washington D.C. is a perfect example of what our civilian population is, because these folks have been elected by us, and they are sent there to represent us. They represent us and our values. I would think that we might all take a serious look at our civilian population and its mental state.
I got off on this subject because of a lady that came up to me in Fruitland the other day and mentioned that she thought that because of the fact that we have sent so many young men and women to join the military we have more violence in our community. I was really shocked at her total ignorance of the world around her.
This is a disconnect of the real truth and folks believing the crap on the different social networks and in the talk among folks that have their head in the sand. I mentioned to her that what we would see from the many that enlist in the services and come home would be a patriotic, well-organized, loyal, industrious, independent thinker that will bring our community to a better place for our children to grow up in.
I think from a young age we are taught all of these individualities including those of tolerance, love, hate and all the other peculiarities that make us what we are as adults.
I know for a fact that those that have not served in our military have a huge disadvantage of not being able to see the results first hand of the power of the most powerful military force on earth. The culture, values and people that make up this force might be the salvation of bringing back the health and backbone of our nation.
As our military members come back and assimilate back into society and some of them run for office and are elected to our legislature and take positions of power in civilian life, I think we will see duty, service, honor, integrity and courage start to bring a new beginning to our nation.
Our military people, while demographically, geologically and even ethnically diverse, all share common sets of core values that transcends any differences they might have had when they were civilians.
With few exceptions, our men and women that have served are more prepared to heal the wounds of division we are seeing. Our politics and its divisions and the boots on the ground civilians are taking rigid and inflexible stands that are tearing us apart and dividing our nation.
The rot that is eating away at the internal structure of the core of our United States of America is something that will be stopped because ‘we the people’ will take our rightful place as the power of what is still the greatest nation on earth. I truly believe that we are NOT as divided as it appears in the news.
I believe that the perception that we are so different from each other is what the drum is constantly beating on social media, news stations and political parties. If we stop the storylines of a divided country, maybe that would be a big step in uniting us, just like on the battlefield when ethnicity, race, or any other differences are moot, we are all comrades. Cohesion is key to winning the wars we fight and it will be what brings us together, again.
With all of this said, because of all the new battlefield medical care and type of wars we are engaged in, less of us are getting outright killed and more that would have died from combat wounds are coming back suffering from physical wounds like amputations, burns, chemical toxins given with emotional injuries that are complex and difficult for our civilian legislatures to understand or take the time to care, in some cases.
We are capable of saving our nation of the division we have but we still must fight tooth and nail for the help we need for the men/women that are coming back scared from war.
“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” Abraham Lincoln.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
