I want to know why Congress and the Administration, with few exceptions, can hear about a dying military veteran being turned away from an emergency room at a Florida VA Hospital and not scream at the top of their lungs. He was unconscious, so he was not able to show his military identification. If true as reported, the staff at the hospital are terrible for doing this, and Congress and the Administration is the same for continuing to allow the hiring of people that don’t have our interest in their hearts. I am tired of hearing these stories. Even if there is a sliver of truth, it should not happen.

It was reported on Yahoo News, that the same man was treated at the same VA hospital for heart issues previously. I don’t get it. As I researched this, there is more than a sliver of truth. Bad people, bad decisions, lack of oversight, and a broken system. Our men and women deserve the best care, all the time. How can our military run at full capacity, and with great attitudes, if they don’t get the support they are promised? Yep, they conducted an official Inspector General investigation, and you can read the report yourself at the Department of Veteran Affairs, Office of Inspector General, Report #20-04443-167 dated May 31, 2022. The VA Hospital has some great recommendations to work on from this report, but the veteran above is dead, nothing will bring him back. Whether the VA Hospital was totally at fault for his death or not, is not the total point. The fact that something like this happens and the VA continues to have these events is horrendous.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

