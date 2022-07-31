I want to know why Congress and the Administration, with few exceptions, can hear about a dying military veteran being turned away from an emergency room at a Florida VA Hospital and not scream at the top of their lungs. He was unconscious, so he was not able to show his military identification. If true as reported, the staff at the hospital are terrible for doing this, and Congress and the Administration is the same for continuing to allow the hiring of people that don’t have our interest in their hearts. I am tired of hearing these stories. Even if there is a sliver of truth, it should not happen.
It was reported on Yahoo News, that the same man was treated at the same VA hospital for heart issues previously. I don’t get it. As I researched this, there is more than a sliver of truth. Bad people, bad decisions, lack of oversight, and a broken system. Our men and women deserve the best care, all the time. How can our military run at full capacity, and with great attitudes, if they don’t get the support they are promised? Yep, they conducted an official Inspector General investigation, and you can read the report yourself at the Department of Veteran Affairs, Office of Inspector General, Report #20-04443-167 dated May 31, 2022. The VA Hospital has some great recommendations to work on from this report, but the veteran above is dead, nothing will bring him back. Whether the VA Hospital was totally at fault for his death or not, is not the total point. The fact that something like this happens and the VA continues to have these events is horrendous.
I am, in general, very pleased with the care we receive at our local VA Boise Health System and the tremendous staff that serve us in Boise. As long as there are reports in the system like the one reported above, I am constantly looking over my shoulder wondering if it can happen here. These reports shake the very foundation of a system that is constantly in flux. It would be nice to have some solid stability, in order to not have to worry about the care we get. Yes, it would be nice that our wounds and ailments are treated without us having to fight for care. Some of us die before the care is even offered so stories like this one above shakes my core and you also should be concerned.
It is important that you take charge of yourself and take on the responsibility of making sure you get the care you deserve and need. There are many avenues of reaching out for help. Locally, we have our own Veteran Service Officer, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Advocate of Ore-Ida, Legion, Veterans of Foreign War and, even, the Patient Advocate in Boise, which might give you direction. In any case, help is out there, but you need to make sure you are in charge. If you think you are not getting the care you deserve, dig deeper, ask questions, and use every channel at your disposal. Remember to always keep your composure and your success might improve, especially with a clear head.
I put some of the blame on Congress and Administration, obviously, they cannot be everywhere watching. But don’t you think they, when raising money and setting the rules on how that money is spent, should do a better job hiring folks that will have the ability to manage a system that is in place or do something to change the system for the better? Stop tossing money at it, look at what we have, and fix it or develop a product that works? The VA is too large and expansive for all of it to run at peak efficiency at all times. It is like a whac-a-mole game, you straighten out one section and the next section pops its head up, you then fix it and another part falls apart, its head pops up, and it continues.
Connecting the records of the Department of Defense and the VA together got a big push recently with the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization program. I am sure that the VA/Department of Defense Medical Sharing Office that serves to act as a liaison has its hands full just on the health side of the veterans’ issues. Might take a few more years to connect all the dots with the what, when and where of the military-members’ service record, helping to prove service-connected health issues. Probably won’t be in my lifetime? There is hope that less burden will be placed on the veteran in proving what the government already has documented.
“With every mistake, we must surely be learning,” — George Harrison, lead guitarist for The Beatles
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
