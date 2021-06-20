Truth summons truth. Truth produces trust. Trust builds teams. Teams win.
We in the military know that truth can be frightening but if given the watered-down version, it can also be deadly. Being a soldier can be very dangerous, rewarding, deadly, educational, boring and exciting.
I noticed recently the ads for enticing our youth to join the military are sanitized. The blood-soaked realities of war are also the part of our military service that is real. Yes, we are educated, trained, some do see the world, travel, experience foods and cultures we would have never dreamed about sitting here at home.
The military spares no expense giving us the best education and training that will in most cases set us up for a future of success. This all comes at a price, especially if you end up in the middle of a conflict or war that places you in the center of a battlefield.
What brought this subject up was a program I attended the other day at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden.
The unveiling of the 442/100/MIS United States Postage Stamp honoring the most decorated military unit that ever served in our military.
I listened to the words of Andrew Maeda when he talked about the heroism and cost of the thousands of our Japanese American who fought and served during World War II while many of their families were interned back at home in the USA. Truth, that our USA treated our own fellow Americans as the enemy and, then, at the same time creating the most powerful fighting force our Nation has ever seen from the very families that we have placed in internment camps. Truth is the fact that when these soldiers came home, they, in some cases, suffered racial challenges that we can only image.
The 442/100/MIS event was spearheaded by Pastor Tom Greco, Matt Stringer, Cathy Yasuda, Civilian Aide to Secretary of Army- Craig Wilhelm, Mayor Riley Hill, Pastor Tim Brewer, local Boy Scout Troop, and the “Go for Broke” Stamp unveiling by Tanya Navarette.
Truth was that at this event three of the Heroes of that war and terrible time of our history were sitting in the front row: Tom Kamimae, Terou Yano and Jim Mizuta; Tom Murata that was not there for the event was also honored. I wonder what thoughts were in their heads while they were being honored? Truth: Great men that served our Nation with honor. All of them and their families deserve the Honor of a grateful Nation. A “Thank You for Your Service” is only the beginning of what each and every military man/woman should receive when they serve.
I reflected back to the Vietnam War and many of the ungrateful citizens that greeted us when we came home. Truth is sometimes a tough reality of war and conflict.
Truth be told, serving in our military has many benefits but also has drawbacks depending on the attitude of our Nation at the time.
Truth: our Congress is divided, our Nation divided, is our military also divided? Is this a normal time in our Country’s history and will we continue to be the most powerful Nation on earth? What is our truth today?
Truth is: serving in our military is one of, if not the most important thing that a young adult can do for the very survival of our nation. No matter the division and the challenges and, in some cases the truths, without our military our Nation will not survive. We (our military) are the backbone of what we have here in the United States of America. The only chance we have is to continue to fight for the truths but also make sure our military continues to be as strong as possible because the rest makes no difference without a strong military. That is not glorifying the carnage of war but to say the deterrent of war would not be possible without the backbone of the military men/women that served, are serving and will serve our Country in the future.
The event honoring the 442/100/MIS got me thinking about truth and how it interacts with the reality of military service. I thought about those that served in our military back when families were incarcerated while they served. I also think about the military members serving during the Vietnam War and the truths they knew about, the conflicts back home regarding race, poverty, anti-war protests. Today’s warriors fight and serve as Congress and Administration are at each other’s throats.
Truths.
“A harmful truth is better than a useful lie.” — Thomas Mann (writer).
