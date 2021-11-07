I mentioned some of this in articles before but thought that with the conflicts that are going on between neighbors regarding vaccines, masks, political parties, science, misinformation and Afghanistan our thoughts need a little distraction. So here it goes.
I was thinking the other day about the true hero’s in my life and I must admit that one that will never leave my mind, heart and soul is a man I met in Vietnam. He and I sat and talked for hours as he would sit and crochet with patience and steady hand. He was one of a group of men that were called combat engineers. He was an American and had heart, guts and a passion for our county like few I have ever seen in my lifetime. He was a hero because he went above and beyond and did not expect a pat on the back or medal but did a job that saved countless lives by destroying weapons, killing enemies, blowing up tunnels, disarming mines and whatever else needed to be done. He was called a “tunnel rat” by some but was a friend that I would consider to be a true hero in my life. I also experienced in my day-to-day workings in Vietnam, troops that I would meet, hitching a ride on a plane that I was working on, going to a battle or coming from a battle that I would never see again and wonder what heroic thing that they would accomplish and not a soul would know, and they would not be recognized for what they have done. Or they would be killed and the act that they performed would never see the light of day.
My heroes are folks who have served us in battle and who have done the work that has kept our country strong. The ones who do the work every day on the front lines. I have lots of heroes that I do not know their names or even remember their faces, because I have not met every one of them. They serve in our fire department, police departments, hospitals, sheriff departments, emergency responders and all the other professions that keep the rest of us safe.
I had the fortune to meet the late Sen. John McCain a while back. He had the resolve to stand up for what he thought was right. As a military man and as senator, I thought he was one that I would consider one of my heroes. He had guts. He was one that was in the trenches and on the front line.
Heroes help us all build a better world. They show us values that we can all aspire to archive.
Your Hero does not have to be my Hero.
My life has been surrounded by folks that have fought for our Country. Many have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and I consider them heroes in my world. They are struggling with wounds that will last a lifetime and they are my heroes.
Never think for a moment that I am glorifying the battle, war, conflicts or any other form of destruction. I am not, but what I am doing is signaling out those that are willing to go above and beyond to serve our community, state and nation, keeping us safe. Folks that do more than anyone would expect.
Your hero could be your father or mother or a teacher or friend that you admire. Might even be a mythological person or sports person. My heroes happen to revolve around conflicts, destruction and chaos because my life has been around chaos, conflict and destruction.
My life has had tremendous folks around me who I have admired for brave and great acts that keep me going to continue my quest of living a life that brings good.
Our National Guard serving in the local hospitals, grocery store workers, workers in the general populace that serve others are the heroes today. A local neighbor helping others during COVID is another one. Veterans helping veterans. Your hero might be one who I just mentioned. I think we can all use a personal hero. Especially our veterans who we have asked to give much over the last 20 years on and off the battlefields. They might be heroic to some of us but they are still folks that have needs and challenges like us all. Being a hero to someone does not make them a super-hero in their own eyes, it makes them human.
“Being a hero doesn’t mean you’re invincible. It just means that you’re brave enough to stand up and do what’s needed.” — Rick Riordan (American author).
