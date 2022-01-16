The last I checked the Marine Corps has discharged over 100 troops for refusing the vaccine. The Army has reprimanded over 2000 and is starting discharging this month. The Air Force has started discharging and the Navy is not only disciplining but starting the discharging process.
Consequences for our actions and bucking the system have always been the rules of our military and today is no exception. Yep. We have about 20,000 troops willing to fight Uncle Sam and they don’t seem to be winning. Yes, a few have managed to get medical exemptions but not many. So, a little over 1% of the 1.3 million active-duty troops are affected by this and we will see, in the long run how they fare. I would think that for the few that are refusing, it creates less of a risk to our military readiness than if COVID would be allowed to run unchecked and relying on each person to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated or not.
Each of the services has created its own way to cope but it is obvious they are all taking a hard stand of vaccinating as close to 100% as possible to protect our military readiness.
I am not aware of any of the branches granting exemptions for religious reasons, as of yet. I am sure there might be a few but not many, if at all.
The Pentagon has made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all services including the National Guard and Reserve.
I was just thinking about all the shots I got when in the service and come to find out, the military is already required to get as many as 17 vaccines, depending on where a troop is deployed.
I find it interesting that some of our ex-military that have served our country, some in war zones that have required many shots at various times speaking up so loudly against this particular vaccination. In any case, I respect their decision to not be vaccinated and since no vaccination is 100%, I would like to know if they are unvaccinated so I might be able to take, what I feel is my right, to my protection.
I personally don’t understand all the hoopla about this vaccine, especially from those that have served considering the number of vaccinations they have gotten in the past, such as smallpox, polio, flu, hepatitis, and others depending on where they served.
President Biden has signed the National Defense Authorization Act that prevents a Dishonorable Discharge for refusing to get vaccinated, I was pleased with that provision. It does not prevent other types of discharges.
We have all got to lighten up about this vaccine stuff and be a little more civil around each other and also let each other know if you are vaccinated or not so each of us can respect the space around each other. This is a health issue and not a political issue. We have all given up some of our personal rights to live in our society and in our communities, I respect those that don’t get vaccinated but I expect them to respect my space also.
Now back to the military and the fact that no COVID-19 related deaths have been reported among fully-vaccinated soldiers and 1 or 2 deaths each month have been among the unvaccinated soldiers to date. Also, travel is certainly going to be more difficult for the unvaccinated soldiers because of the restrictions on airlines and entry into certain countries. Service members differ from the general population since the vaccine requirements are tied to personal medical readiness so they can perform missions across the globe. Unvaccinated civilian employees in the military are also being mandated to get vaccinated.
Looks like our world has changed and much of what we do will be affected by whether we are vaccinated or not, in or out of the service.
A very exciting time we are living in and a tremendous hope for the future because I know that we will pull it all together for the sake of our Nation, our own sanity, and the love of our families and our neighbors.
Just as a side note and in line with why we as a group need to be proactive and voice our opinions with the very folks we elect. Figuring inflation (Consumer Price Index) has risen 6.8% and our military receiving a 2.7% increase in pay, our military has, in effect received a pay cut for the year. That is all thanks to our generous Congress. Go figure?
“To be vaccinated against stress, practice regular meditation.” Khang Kijarro Nguyen (multidisciplinary approach as an artist performer from Edinburgh, Scotland to Greenpoint, Brooklyn).
