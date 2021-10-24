I am going to invoke executive privilege because I think that everything I do as an executive is privileged. Yes, I think that most of this behind-closed-doors in government is crap, then you have me figured out. Stop most executive privilege, stop secret meetings, stop asking me for my opinion when you really don’t care and all you want from me is my input so you can send me a doner form for your campaign. I am tired of the paper tigers that are in government and the facade of talking a good talk and then not walking the walk. Yes, I think that how our government is organized was great under the original intention of the Constitution of the United States. The checks and balances of each branch responding to the actions of the other branches makes for great government and a Nation that is in balance.
Well, I believe that we have over time had our balance tipped a little off kilter. I think because of that our military, the conflicts, wars and the help system that we have for our veterans has suffered.
This is the second article that I have written recently that addresses some of these issues. I also think that if more conversations occurred around the coffee-tables of America regarding this and more of our elected officials hearing the cry of bring back our sanity, our country might start the process back to level-headedness.
I decided to write more about our branches of government, our elected officials and a little less about the VA and its practices lately. Congress, the federal agencies and the courts have been less about what is good for our nation and more about parties, agenda’s, personal madness and where reality and fiction have merged as the new truth. With all this going on I know that fighting for the care we are getting at the VA Health System is important and that fight is going on as we speak. My need to address the bigger picture of the branches of government and the folks involved there and my concern is the very people that make the laws, interpret those laws and enforce the same are the ones that we rely on for our military and all that it encompasses.
Dysfunction is a condition that I would never have thought the world would utter about us and our future. Headlines around the world wonder how this will turn out. I also wonder, but am optimistic about our future.
I see the Federal Reserve buying debt off corporations like Apple, Home Depot and others, like Visa, and plowing billions of dollars into ETFs. I am sure the Fed would come up with a justification that would sound reasonable but I would think that with all the companies and mom and pops that have gone under or are hanging on by a thread I would think that these billions of dollars could have gone to many who had greater needs and have been more beneficial to the average worker. That also would have helped our veterans and their spouses that had small companies or worked at some of the ones that went out of business. Now those veterans are getting food boxes here in town and around our nation. Sad situation.
With all that has occurred recently in our government and the actions of the Federal Reserve we seem to be blurring the lines that keep partisan politics out of the Federal Reserve. The Fed’s monetary policy should be shielded from any political pressure. Appearances are at times as important as reality.
The readiness of our troops is affected by all that I have talked about today. The good thing that has been occurring is that all our politicians seem to get behind raising money for our military when all the rest around them is falling down. Lucky for us, the military and our health is still important and a great talking point for both parties.
Progress in laser weapons, hypersonic missiles, unmanned everything (from tanks to submarines) and technologies that are hard to imagine are in the future for our military. Amazing that over the course of the many years that I have been doing this and with all the chaos going on and wars that have been fought, politics in a meltdown, technology changing and everything else including COVID-19, my main mission has not changed, one bit: The health and welfare of our men and women in and out of service. Still a bumpy ride.
“Without a mission statement, you may get to the top of the ladder and then realize it was leaning against the wrong building.” — Dave Ramsey
