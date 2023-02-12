In general, most of us are doing better than most of you civilians. Yes, we have extremely high divorce rates compared to civilians. We even have more of a percentage of homeless on the streets and our suicide rate is through the roof. Yep, we are hitting some challenges but all in all we are doing really good and at times we get tired of folks feeling pity. What we need is you to understand the sorry treatment that some of us receive for the war wounds we have received and, at times, the lack of care for PTSD, TBI or health issues that have left us like vegetables or the hoops we have to jump through to get the aid that we deserve.
Sorry is the term I think some of the legislatures, administrations and bean-counters should have with of all the unnecessary rules and regulators that stand in the way of us getting our fair share.
Most of the concern that I have heard expressed is empty, like the times that I hear folks say they will volunteer to send a little money to help a veteran in need. Then; I am overwhelmed by the generosity of folks coming in to volunteer and also the bigheartedness of people that make a special effort to bring in money and help keep our doors open to continue the support of veterans and their families.
I do not apologize for my lashing out at legislators, administrations or folks that say one thing and do another. What I do apologize for is that I sometimes feel sorry for myself, for something that is so minor compared to the horrors and war wounds that many veterans will carry for the rest of their lives. What I do not understand is the abomination of crap that some veterans go through to get help. Sympathy for a cause that is righteous and turning “I feel sorry” into a meaningful and constructive tool in the toolchest is the only sorry we need, not the empty words.
When I hear the words “This flag is presented by a grateful nation…It is an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one…Please accept my sincere condolences…” I know that after taps is played my heart and soul has a full and empty meaning, knowing that our nation is truly grateful, for it would not exist without the men/women that have served. Every move at a veteran’s funeral is made with machinelike exactness. Just like the first day we entered service, each move is deliberate and taught. These are not empty words and, just like during our lifetime we do not want to hear words that don’t have meaning behind them.
Yes, we all say things that end up being hollow words and that, my friend, is my point of this column today. Words are just that, meaningless until the passion and the spirit brings them to life. Yes, until they have meaning and substance is why the words and actions are intermingled with honoring our service members with the support earned. Some of our veterans have had the words of honor at their gravesite long before they should have ever been laid to rest. Long before because of the dragging of feet and the inaction of our elected officials for caring for all the ones we send to war.
We owe every one of our militaries for their service and we should certainly not feel sorry for any of us. Today’s service is all voluntary and we know what we are signing up for (if we do our homework before the recruiter gets to talking). Many of us that were drafted were still proud to serve What happens after we sign on the dotted line is in the service of our Nation some of us are sent into toxic environments and situations that we have little control of and end up on the short end of the stick. Disorders that affect our minds and bodies that we should get care for. Sometimes we get the shaft and the care is too late or not given and we suffer needlessly or die. That is the reason I think that feeling sorry is a waste of time unless it is attached to a cause and action that is meaningful for the veteran or family member that needs it.
As I write this, I just thought about the children born of parents that have been exposed to Agent Orange (Vietnam) and the possible side effects or even deformities that they have experienced. Are we doing enough for them?
“In war, there are no unwounded soldiers.” José Narosky (writer of aphorisms).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
