In general, most of us are doing better than most of you civilians. Yes, we have extremely high divorce rates compared to civilians. We even have more of a percentage of homeless on the streets and our suicide rate is through the roof. Yep, we are hitting some challenges but all in all we are doing really good and at times we get tired of folks feeling pity. What we need is you to understand the sorry treatment that some of us receive for the war wounds we have received and, at times, the lack of care for PTSD, TBI or health issues that have left us like vegetables or the hoops we have to jump through to get the aid that we deserve.

Sorry is the term I think some of the legislatures, administrations and bean-counters should have with of all the unnecessary rules and regulators that stand in the way of us getting our fair share.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

