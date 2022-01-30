It has been a while since I did an article about things and events that took place in history around the date that this article is published. Just couldn’t resist a few things that happened around the 30th of January a couple of hundred years ago.
Seems that on the 30th of January in 1798, a “brawl” broke out in the House of Representatives in Philadelphia. Mathew Lyon, from Vermont, just happened to ‘spit in the face of Roger Griswold of Connecticut. Griswold responded by attacking Lyon with his prized hickory walking stick. Seems Lyon was re-elected a congressman while he was serving a jail sentence for violating the Sedition Acts of 1798. For those of you not too familiar with the 1798 Alien and Sedition Acts, they were passed by the Federalist dominated 5th Congress. The acts made it harder for an immigrant to become a naturalized citizen and the acts made it easier for the president to either imprison or deport non-citizens that just happened to be considered “dangerous.” This also applied to non-citizens who were from a ‘hostile nation, and those who made “false statements” critical of our federal government.
Lyon was elected as a Democratic-Republican Congressman from Vermont. He was indicted under the Alien and Sedition Acts because of an article he had written in the Vermont Journal accusing the then-Administration of “ridiculous pomp, foolish adulation and selfish avarice.” While waiting for his trial, he published his articles in “Lyon’s Republican Magazine” subtitled “The Scrouge of Aristocracy”.
Then in January 1877 it seems that a highly partisan “Electoral Commission” was made up consisting of eight Republicans and seven Democrats to settle the issue of whether Democrat Samuel Tilden or Republican Rutherford B. Hayes would become the next U.S. President. On election night 1776, it was clear that Tilden had won the popular vote, but it was clear that votes in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Oregon were fraudulent because of voter intimidation. Republicans knew that if the electoral votes from these four states were thrown out, Hayes would win. The country hovered near civil war as both Democrats and Republicans claimed victory. Under the terms of the compromise, Hayes became President.
I have to admit that looking back on our past and then reflecting what is going on today in Congress and on with our politicians we have learned very little over the years. I think, from time to time, sanity does work in Congress and in politics — then, we lose it again for a period of time and we revert back to the insanity we have now. We in the military have to be on our toes, making sure that our loyalty is to our mission at hand and making sure we continue to communicate to our politicians we elect the importance of caring for our troops when they come home and making sure they supply us with the equipment and training when we serve on active duty. Remember, we do not lose the power of the vote and our ability to communicate with our elected officials when we serve.
When I write these columns I reflect on what Congress is doing in real time, I concern myself with our troops who are serving and who have served when Congress and the Administrations that are in power are making important decisions regarding us in the military and those who have come home. Some decisions are made with not a very clear head and that can affect us. I believe that some in power do not have the ability to separate their emotions and make sane decisions. We have to be alert. I might be viewed as an alarmist and what we have today is normal and the way our Republic and our Constitution intended and there is no cause for alarm. I doubt it.
Now that I got that off my chest, I again look back and see what more has occurred back years ago that might be of interest.
Jan. 30, 1968 was the start of the Tet Offense in Vietnam. This truly was the turning point of the Vietnam War. I mention this because many of our politicians gave a rosy picture of the war up to that point and played a dangerous game with the men and women who served. Afghanistan seems to have followed a pattern, not so unlike Vietnam with similar results. We need to keep the folks who we vote into power in line with the best interests of our nation, and the men and women who place their lives on the line.
“Déjà vu All Over Again.”
— Yogi Berra
