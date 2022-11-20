Yep, our new United States Space Force (USSF) is operational and I am sure they will be continuing to grow in scope, scale and complexity. As the world and technology moves forward our need to protect space from becoming a threat to our nation is one of the top priorities of its mission. Just think about all the technology that we rely on that is generated from space. Satellites provide weather information, GPS, financial data, global commerce runs on satellites, your cellphones and computers would be less effective. Our military is interwoven in using space and all we have up there to function in war and in peace.

If we are not able to have a dominance in space from the rest of the world, we risk much and possibly everything would be at stake. Our national security is at risk. Space is not something that we can sit back and take a passive role. We need to spend the money now to protect our future tomorrow (we already do all of this).



