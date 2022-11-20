Yep, our new United States Space Force (USSF) is operational and I am sure they will be continuing to grow in scope, scale and complexity. As the world and technology moves forward our need to protect space from becoming a threat to our nation is one of the top priorities of its mission. Just think about all the technology that we rely on that is generated from space. Satellites provide weather information, GPS, financial data, global commerce runs on satellites, your cellphones and computers would be less effective. Our military is interwoven in using space and all we have up there to function in war and in peace.
If we are not able to have a dominance in space from the rest of the world, we risk much and possibly everything would be at stake. Our national security is at risk. Space is not something that we can sit back and take a passive role. We need to spend the money now to protect our future tomorrow (we already do all of this).
I am also sure that our legislatures will make sure they penny pinch the new service and we will suffer from the naysayers that will fight spending on this new service. Then we will rush to catch up (and cost us dearly). Just like we drag our feet on providing health services for the veterans who have served. Congress will again, some day get its act together but I think, in general, they are much too partisan right now to think clearly.
Space Force, Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard all need to work together as a team because it is no longer just land, air and sea that wars will be fought on, we now have space as the new domain for war and conflicts. This new territory is so vast and every nation that wants control of their own political power and take over others will use this new frontier to accomplish that mission.
Space Force is not the same as NASA and I am sure will confuse many. The focus is to protect what we have up there now and in the future. Space Force has been talked about for decades but really took off when then President Trump got behind the project and was finally established in 2019.
So, we have this new bureaucracy that was originally part of the Air Force as the Air Force Space Command. I think that I am always amazed that money can always be found for projects like this but our veterans have to continue to beg for issues that have affected their health from the wars and conflicts of the past.
I am sure over time this new branch will develop and possibly with the consolidation of operations that are going on in the Army, Navy and Air Force Space Command, this might even be a good thing in the future. Right now, it is like all bureaucracy’s that we have created in government, it is here to stay and develop into a force that will protect its very existence.
It has its own specifically designed uniforms, its own official song called “Semper Supra,” its own chain of command, so there is no stopping this one! I feel betrayed but also, I support every one of those men and women who are serving in whatever military service they are in and also support them when they are veterans looking to get health benefits, later on.
In any case, they are set up very similar to the Navy and the Marines. The Space Force is managed under the Air Force, yet they are a separate military branch.
I think that, just like when in 1947 the U.S. Air Force was formed when the Army Air Corp existed, it was the future that was being looked at as a value and it turned out that that vision was good. Maybe this also will turn out to be a good plan, I do know that for about 40 years the Air Force Space Command has been doing the mission of what the Space Force is doing now. The only change is, it’s now a separate service. Time will tell if it was needed. Bragging rights of a new branch is sure a costly venture at a time when we are spending billions on projects that our children’s children will be paying taxes on long into the future.
Yep, what we need is another branch doing the same thing that will cost us more in just the additional chain of command, let alone the cost of all the other items for a new service! Great thinking.
“Semper Supra (Always Above)” — The U.S. Space Force motto
