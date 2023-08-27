I wrote about this a while back and thought that it should be addressed again with a new light.
I was at the Ontario Farmers Market the other day and got into a discussion with some old veterans and others that had such differing opinions about who was a patriot and who was not. The discussion got
heated when Kaepernick’s name came up and the rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. I think that there was going to be a miniature riot right there in the park when the voices started to raise. I was pleased that one on the wives came around just about when things got a little irritable and broke the tension with a pie she bought and was talking about the pastries that we should all think about before we left.
The group then started to disperse and, I think that they were glad to have a reason to move on! Yes, patriot has different meaning and emotions for each of us. We each determine what a patriot is and just like my idea of a patriot is not necessarily the same as yours.
I think I mentioned this before but worth another mention: I met John McCain at an American Legion convention many years back in 2008, I knew that he minced no words and that his patriotism was unwavering. I thought he did not confuse patriotism and use it to march in lockstep with a particular group or agenda.
McCain embraced patriotism as a character trait that he had from within and not something that he used because it was a showplace. That was my opinion of when I first met the man and it never changed even today long past his death.
I bring up patriotism because when I see folks saying they are patriots and using it as a symbol to hide behind good intentions and then corrupting them to do harm to our community and Nation, that certainly puts a different definition on Patriotism rather that the traditional meaning.
Being a patriot identifies a person’s inner soul and or a political statement that might embrace or repulse you. The definition in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is: one who loves and supports his or her country. Obviously, that meaning has been challenged by many in our community and throughout our Nation.
For me it still means what it means and I guess all the adaptations to the original meaning is for others to interpret. I wonder if in our schools whether private, public or home schooling if they all agree to teach the word or what meaning is used?
What vision of patriotism will you choose? What will the future be for our country if everyone sees patriots in a different light? What do you think our nation will look like if we continue on our separate paths? Or, will we pull together and continue to be the greatest nation in the world?
Do you think that this foul pomposity from some of our politicians reflect the thoughts of most Americans? I would think that most patriots would allow criticism and different opinions without destroying the core of our nation.
We can blame others that we don’t agree with for the ills of our Nation and this does nothing to solve issues like terrorism, poverty, hunger, housing, pollution, abortion, education, our power grid or our boarders. Or we can sit down and work out a solution to these issues and make for a better place to call home.
The Western Treasure Valley holds the answer to all these issues and we can help our Nation and the World see the solutions. If our community can work together with the broad diversity that we have here and have resolutions then we might be able to convince others of this path to world peace. I have hope.
This concern is important for our military because riots, shootings, some natural disasters, wars and conflicts are mostly a result of some dispute that a couple of folks disagree on. Then the match is lit and the fire manages to get out of hand. In some cases, a line in the sand is drawn with folks that profess to be understanding.
As I started this column my discussion was about patriotism and ended about problems and I do not see that I got off subject, at all. One needs to co-mingle both and the answers for one might solve the questions of the other. Think about it: maybe with a little maturity the answers will appear.
“Saying you are a patriot does not make you one; wearing a flag pin does not in itself mean anything at all.” Viggo Mortensen (American Actor).
