I want you to know that respect for our flag has different meaning and interpretations for many of us here in the good ‘ol USA.
I happen to think that saving the stars of a weathered flag to remind us of the sacrifices that our men and women have given is righteous and the correct thing to do. Retiring the remainder of the flag brings new meaning and respect that will live on for years after the rest of the flag is gone.
It is no longer possible to retire all of our flags today in ways that were agreeable in the past, such as burning, many are made out of synthetic materials and various methods are now in place to shred them and then bury the shreds. I personally think that this is a very disrespectful thing to do since the flag is now all chopped up and will not disintegrate back to earth for hundreds or thousands of years and just linger in the ground because of what the material it is made from.
Well back to the stars: Yes, there are differences of opinion on this issue and I see no disrespect in what we are doing. This Nation is based on our freedoms and our ability to make our own decisions. You have the right to disagree and I respect that, but we have the right to honor and retire our flag in a very respectful way, and also at the same time, honor our military members.
In the flag code, it states that when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, the flag should be destroyed in a dignified way. I think we have discovered the perfect way to retire our grand ‘ol flag.
You might also check out a national organization called “Stars For Our Troops” that started in the year 2010. Since that time, they have distributed over 1,200,000 stars and are working on their second million.
You can view a song that was produced about the star program on YouTube at https://bit.ly/Stars4Troops. Hope you enjoy it! It is called “White Star” by a proud veteran: William Notro, who sings about the star he was about to receive from the star program www.starsforourtroops.org.
I am proud of our “Grand ‘Ol Flag” and take my responsibility of respecting our United States flag very seriously. I served, many that I served with bled for it, some died for it. The ‘it’ in this previous sentence is what the flag symbolizes which encompasses freedom, independence, hope and the very soul of our nation.
On the official U.S. Department of Defense, DOD, website, on June 11, 2022, a feature article on “How to Properly Dispose of Worn-Out U.S. Flags," by Katie Lang, DOD was published. You can read that here: https://bit.ly/3peZQHe. The last paragraph reads “… people can also bury the folded flag in a dignified box, or recycle them—an option that’s common for flags made of synthetic or nylon material that can be hazardous if burned. Some groups, including the nonprofit Stars For Our Troops, carefully cut embroidered stars out of the flags and give them to veterans with a note that reminds them that their service won’t be forgotten.”
I would think that if the Department of Defense is advocating the practice, even mentioning the Stars For Our Troops program, and the cutting out of the stars that what we are doing is truly respectable and the right thing to do.
So, onto the challenge that was sent to the Argus Observer in regards to the front-page article about Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida cutting out the stars and using those stars to remember our veterans, we took the lead of the Department of Defense and an organization by the name of Stars For Our Troops and will continue to support our troops in our local area. We supply our veterans, active-duty military, and their families with food, a place to have coffee every day of the week, and a smile.
I certainly hope the emotions and passion that was directed to us cutting out stars gets directed to helping feed our military in need and all the other serious issues that should be on our/your plate to support our troops.
P.S. I still respect those that don’t agree, but wanted to have you know the reasoning behind what we are doing. Every star we cut represents the blood, sweat, tears and last breath of every soldier that has served. Things change with time; thus, traditions are modified. Sometimes it is difficult to step into new understandings. See quote below.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” — Author Unknown.
