I read a story the other day about two young boys in Batesville, Indiana stopping their bikes, getting off and standing at attention and paying respect for a military funeral. They did this without anyone telling them to do it, and they stayed there in respect until "Taps" and the gun salute was completed. They then jumped back on their bikes and continued on their journey. Now that is a story that our Nation needs to hear. This story was shared by Jacqi Hornbach with Fox News. I thought that it was worth repeating.
Another interesting story is a company that is working with plant medicines, such as cannabis and psilocybin, to treat chronic anxiety, treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. I am amazed that some folks are discarding something that might be extremely valuable, thinking that they are disposing or thinking that these products are totally dangerous or worthless. It’s like throwing the baby out with the bath water.
I think that this is such a positive story that might even stem the flow of Veteran Suicides. Allied Corporation is one of these publicly traded companies that is working on the medical side of these products. Johns Hopkins Medicine will be leading a three-year study with a federal grant through the National Institutes of Health and funded by NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse. Even our federal government is getting involved in this research of these plants because the data is so promising.
Another positive story is: Gold Star Families and Military veterans now get FREE entrance to any National Park. I think there might be a few exceptions so you might have to check with the National Park Service. In any case the agencies that are participating are the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Go to www.nps.gov and order your pass. Go to that website and punch in ‘Entrance Passes” and, wala, you're there to enjoy a lifetime of free visits. Amazing all this good news that is happening everyday throughout our nation and very little press.
Regarding dental care for veterans: If you ever been a Prisoner of War or have a service-connected dental disability you are covered for dental care. Then there are about eight different classifications that you would have to check if you are qualified under any other class. Dental health is important and you might go to: www.dentably.com and click the “Dental Care Resources For Veterans” and you should find a host of ideas for you to get dental care. A happy note: There is help if you dig a little and work at it. You have to put in the effort to get the result needed. This will be worth the effort for a happy smile. By the way when you get to that site, they list nine other websites that might be of some help. It does not take a tremendous amount of time; you do need to be a little nimble and be patient.
Also, for those who are reading this column and are not veterans, this ‘dentably’ website might help and give you tips if you are underserved with dental care. Hope this helps.
There is one resource that is available to every veteran and family member who receives health care at a VA health care facility that is underutilized. That resource is the patient advocate. If you have a concern about your care and you have discussed it with your treatment team and your concerns are not being addressed you have the patient advocate who can, if it is appropriate, help you file an appeal for your concern. Good news for many who have utilized this source. The patient advocate is there to help you and with most concerns are taken care of quite effectively and don’t have to go much farther. Remember that when you receive care at the VA they are, in most cases, very passionate in helping you but also restricted by the rules placed on them by Congress. They are human and make mistakes, so please make sure you take charge of your own health and be proactive in getting the care you deserve.
The VA of yesterday is not the VA of today. Technologies, treatments, benefits and rules change over time so give the VA a chance. Might be pleasantly surprised. Then again: I would also be proactive with your own care. Never let your guard down, it is your health and it could mean life, death or good/bad health.
“The destruction of the world didn’t happen overnight, and neither will saving it.” — Tahereh Mafi, (an over-caffeinated U.S. Author)
