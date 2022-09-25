I read a story the other day about two young boys in Batesville, Indiana stopping their bikes, getting off and standing at attention and paying respect for a military funeral. They did this without anyone telling them to do it, and they stayed there in respect until "Taps" and the gun salute was completed. They then jumped back on their bikes and continued on their journey. Now that is a story that our Nation needs to hear. This story was shared by Jacqi Hornbach with Fox News. I thought that it was worth repeating.

Another interesting story is a company that is working with plant medicines, such as cannabis and psilocybin, to treat chronic anxiety, treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. I am amazed that some folks are discarding something that might be extremely valuable, thinking that they are disposing or thinking that these products are totally dangerous or worthless. It’s like throwing the baby out with the bath water.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914.

The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

